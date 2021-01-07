in Latest, Video

Alan Dershowitz Warns Against Political Propaganda Assaults On Civil Liberties!

Trump Phone Call, Julian Assange & Free Speech

Trump’s phone call and the UK rejects Assange’s extradition to the US. This is Alan Dershowitz’s video podcast called The Dershow. We discuss politics, law, the constitution and current events. … and disable advertisements! No kidding 🙂

Nothing should be taken at face value.  The use of propaganda is at an all time high.   The Universities have stopped teaching “Critical Thinking”, a weapon against “Sound Bite” thinking.  This opens the door to a population wide open to manipulation.  Question, Question, Question! Trust in critical thinking by questioning the source, the context, the proposition, and the evidence. Turn away from sources who go beyond opinion to pushing propaganda. Check the facts!

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

