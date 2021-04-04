Banks Warned to Prepare for a TIDAL WAVE of DISTRESS! Millions Not Paying Mortgage

source / The Money GPS

A crisis has not been cancelled. It has only been delayed. More stimulus and quantitative easing has only exacerbated the issue of way too much debt. This is a fundamental understanding of the central bankers and technocrats which is why it must be an intentional action. But does anyone realize that fact?

$GPS

No Title No Description

Mortgage Firms Warned to Prepare for a ‘Tidal Wave’ of Distress – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-04-01/mortgage-firms-warned-to-prepare-for-a-tidal-wave-of-distress

archive

The nation’s hottest housing market? Surprise — it’s Fresno

The nation’s hottest housing market? Surprise – it’s Fresno After five years of planning and months of construction delays, first-time developer Vincent Ricchiuti was ready to open his luxury apartment complex. Then came the pandemic. “We thought it was the worst time you could imagine,” Ricchiuti said about the grand opening in spring 2020. Turns out he didn’t need to worry.

Third stimulus check prompts bill payments to jump 30%

Bill payments jump 30% as Americans use $1,400 stimulus checks to cover household expenses When stimulus payments hit bank accounts earlier this month, many Americans spent at least a portion of that money to pay their bills. There was a 30% month-over-month increase in the number of payments made to pay household bills from March 17 to March 21, according to the latest research from bill pay service doxo.

ViacomCBS stock sales amid Archegos debacle raise questions for banks

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs’ roles in volatility of ViacomCBS raise questions Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, two of the firms at the center of the Archegos Capital Management unwinding, played a variety of roles before, during and after the margin call. That is raising questions about whether the firms should have had a compliance function to intervene in their potentially conflicting roles in the same stock.

Billionaire at the center of a Wall Street fiasco gave millions to evangelical ministries

Billionaire at the center of a Wall Street fiasco gave millions to evangelical ministries NEW YORK – The collapse of a billionaire’s family investment firm that has some asking whether Wall Street learned its lesson from past financial crises has sparked a different debate among some evangelical leaders over ethical investing. Archegos Capital Management, which does not function like a regular hedge fund, is a family office, which typically manages the money of a few wealthy families.

Leveraged Blowout: How Hwang’s Archegos Blindsided Global Banks

Leveraged Blowout: How Hwang’s Archegos Blindsided Global Banks (Bloomberg) — Shares of the “old media” company shot up almost 300% in weeks, and small investors were abuzz with theories: It’s undervalued, like GameStop! It’s a takeover target!Inside Wall Street’s top trading firms, however, some executives had an idea of what caused the move.

S&P 500 tops 4,000 for the first time to start April, tech shares lead gains

S&P 500 climbs more than 1% to close above 4,000 for the first time The S&P 500 crossed the 4,000 threshold for the first time Thursday as Wall Street built on a solid March following the rollout of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan. The broad equity benchmark rose 1.2% to a fresh record close of 4,019.87. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 171.66 points, or 0.5%, to 33,153.21.

Technical Analysis | Valuation Metrics

No Title No Description

Market Cycles

S&P 500’s bull markets tend to last more than two years

The Bull Market Roulette Wheel Just Keeps Landing on Winners

The Bull Market Roulette Wheel Just Keeps Landing on Winners (Bloomberg) — No matter how dim a view is taken on valuations, or the untethered exuberance of its retail devotees, or even its actual age, the bull market in stocks keeps managing to deliver goods to its faithful.Big tech falling? Energy and bank shares pick up the pace.

Debt Up $1 Trillion in First 6 Months of Fiscal 2021 | CNSNews

Debt Up $1 Trillion in First 6 Months of Fiscal 2021 (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (CNSNews.com) – The federal debt has increased by more than $1 trillion in the first six months of fiscal 2021, according to the official figures published by the U.S. Treasury. On Sept. 30, 2020, the last day of fiscal 2020, the federal debt closed at $26,945,391,194,615.15.

Here Come the Biden Taxes – WSJ

Opinion | Here Come the Biden Taxes So much for the illusion of cost-free spending blowouts. The bill for President Biden’s agenda is coming due, starting with Wednesday’s proposal for the largest corporate tax increase in decades. Can we finally drop the pretense that any of this is moderate or unifying or bipartisan?

archive

U.S. working with IMF to provide $650 billion in currency aid to countries hit by pandemic

U.S. working with IMF to provide $650 billion in currency aid to countries hit by pandemic The Treasury Department is working with the International Monetary Fund to help provide up to $650 billion in currency aid to countries hit hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic. An announcement Friday from Treasury indicated it is aiding the IMF toward an allocation of $650 billion in Special Drawing Rights that would “help build reserve buffers, smooth adjustments, and mitigate the risks of economic stagnation in global growth.”

•

Featuring 15 explosive new chapters, this new edition of the New York Times bestseller brings the story of Economic Hit Men up-to-date and, chillingly, home to the U.S.―but it also gives us hope and the tools to fight back.

Former economic hit man John Perkins shares new details about the ways he and others cheated countries around the globe out of trillions of dollars. Then he reveals how the deadly EHM cancer he helped create has spread far more widely and deeply than ever in the US and everywhere else—to become the dominant system of business, government, and society today. Finally, he gives an insider view of what we each can do to change it.

Economic hit men are the shock troops of what Perkins calls the corporatocracy, a vast network of corporations, banks, colluding governments, and the rich and powerful people tied to them. If the EHMs can’t maintain the corrupt status quo through nonviolent coercion, the jackal assassins swoop in. The heart of this book is a completely new section, over 100 pages long, that exposes the fact that all the EHM and jackal tools—false economics, false promises, threats, bribes, extortion, debt, deception, coups, assassinations, unbridled military power—are used around the world today exponentially more than during the era Perkins exposed over a decade ago.

As dark as the story gets, this reformed EHM also provides hope. Perkins offers specific actions each of us can take to transform what he calls a failing Death Economy into a Life Economy that provides sustainable abundance for all.

•

The New York Times bestselling author of Armed Madhouse offers a globetrotting, Sam Spade-style investigation that blows the lid off the oil industry, the banking industry, and the governmental agencies that aren’t regulating either.

This is the story of the corporate vultures that feed on the weak and ruin our planet in the process-a story that spans the globe and decades.

For Vultures’ Picnic, investigative journalist Greg Palast has spent his career uncovering the connection between the world of energy (read: oil) and finance. He’s built a team that reads like a casting call for a Hollywood thriller-a Swiss multilingual investigator, a punk journalist, and a gonzo cameraman-to reveal how environmental disasters like the Gulf oil spill, the Exxon Valdez, and lesser-known tragedies such as Tatitlek and Torrey Canyon are caused by corporate corruption, failed legislation, and, most interestingly, veiled connections between the billionaires of financial industry and energy titans. Palast shows how the International Monetary Fund, World Bank, World Trade Organization, and Central Banks act as puppets and bandits for Big Oil.

With Palast at the center of an investigation that takes us from the Arctic to Africa to the Amazon, Vultures’ Picnic shows how the big powers in the money and oil game slip the bonds of regulation over and over again, and simply destroy the rules that they themselves can’t write-and take advantage of nations and everyday people in the process.

•

Macerich sale of Arizona mall hints at what’s to come for dying malls

A hint of what’s to come for dying malls: Phoenix mall owner sells out as property is rezoned for other uses The future of the suburban shopping mall could look something like a mini community, with far fewer places to shop. The U.S. mall owner Macerich announced Thursday it’s sold a majority stake in Paradise Valley Mall in Phoenix, for $100 million, to a joint venture with an affiliate of the Phoenix-based, mixed-use real estate company RED Development.

Some of America’s wealthiest hospital systems ended up even richer, thanks to federal bailouts

Some of America’s wealthiest hospital systems ended up even richer, thanks to federal bailouts Last May, Baylor Scott & White Health, the largest nonprofit hospital system in Texas, laid off 1,200 employees and furloughed others as it braced for the then-novel coronavirus to spread. The cancellation of lucrative elective procedures as the hospital pivoted to treat a new and less profitable infectious disease presaged financial distress, if not ruin.

OPEC, Allies Agree to Boost Output, Betting on Demand Rebound – WSJ

OPEC, Allies Agree to Boost Output, Betting on Demand Rebound OPEC and an alliance of other top oil producers agreed to boost their collective production by more than two million barrels a day over coming months, betting on resurgent demand as they and the rest of the world assess the economic consequences of the pandemic’s trajectory.

archive

Last year wasn’t so great for car sales, unless you sell super-expensive cars – CNN

Sales of Bentleys and Lamborghinis are booming because rich people are bored It’s been a great time to be selling really, really expensive cars.

Real estate has been moving higher as a result of super low interest rates. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

— APPENDICES —

•

— FOOTNOTES —

The Money GPS on Twitter: “Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick. / Twitter” Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

The Money GPS on Twitter: “”HIGH RISK” #HOUSING MARKET. So what will be done? Nothing. #Mortgage rates near record lows. “Blind” bidding. Artificially low listing prices purposely used to generate euphoria and overbidding to increase sales commission. This is the biggest #bubble and it’s not just #Toronto pic.twitter.com/vQvu8gGByK / Twitter” “HIGH RISK” #HOUSING MARKET. So what will be done? Nothing. #Mortgage rates near record lows. “Blind” bidding. Artificially low listing prices purposely used to generate euphoria and overbidding to increase sales commission. This is the biggest #bubble and it’s not just #Toronto pic.twitter.com/vQvu8gGByK

The Money GPS on Twitter: “FOOLISH. Tell people not to brag about their investment in stocks. Brag about your 2×4’s. Brag about your dark roast arabica beans. Compare S&P to these as just a few things have gone berserk in that timeframe to put it into perspective. But #inflation is 1.5%? #lumber #stocks pic.twitter.com/9oMTRiTXKo / Twitter” FOOLISH. Tell people not to brag about their investment in stocks. Brag about your 2×4’s. Brag about your dark roast arabica beans. Compare S&P to these as just a few things have gone berserk in that timeframe to put it into perspective. But #inflation is 1.5%? #lumber #stocks pic.twitter.com/9oMTRiTXKo

The Money GPS on Twitter: “”Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A / Twitter” “Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A

— PLAYLISTS —

• The Amazon GPS – Mini YouTube eCourse

• The Money GPS – How To and Solutions

• The Money GPS Easy eCourse

• How To Fix the Economy

•

The Money GPS on Twitter: “Going live on #clubhouse at 11am PST / 2pm EST. Make sure to follow me on there and turn the notification bell on so it will pop up when I start the room. I gave away all the invites I had and will give more away as soon as I get them. pic.twitter.com/kF9UV6euK0 / Twitter” Going live on #clubhouse at 11am PST / 2pm EST. Make sure to follow me on there and turn the notification bell on so it will pop up when I start the room. I gave away all the invites I had and will give more away as soon as I get them.

The Money GPS on Twitter: “The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT / Twitter” The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT

HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com

LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com

SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps

PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9

OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate

AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store

T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com

MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books

Sources Used in This Video: http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2021

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

#money​ #realestate​ #mortgage

Twitter Instagram Facebook

# T h e M o n e y G P S

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report