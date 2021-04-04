Banks Warned to Prepare for a TIDAL WAVE of DISTRESS! Millions Not Paying Mortgage

A crisis has not been cancelled. It has only been delayed. More stimulus and quantitative easing has only exacerbated the issue of way too much debt. This is a fundamental understanding of the central bankers and technocrats which is why it must be an intentional action. But does anyone realize that fact?
Mortgage Firms Warned to Prepare for a ‘Tidal Wave’ of Distress – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-04-01/mortgage-firms-warned-to-prepare-for-a-tidal-wave-of-distress
The nation’s hottest housing market? Surprise — it’s Fresno
The nation’s hottest housing market? Surprise – it’s Fresno
After five years of planning and months of construction delays, first-time developer Vincent Ricchiuti was ready to open his luxury apartment complex. Then came the pandemic. “We thought it was the worst time you could imagine,” Ricchiuti said about the grand opening in spring 2020. Turns out he didn’t need to worry.
Third stimulus check prompts bill payments to jump 30%
Bill payments jump 30% as Americans use $1,400 stimulus checks to cover household expenses
When stimulus payments hit bank accounts earlier this month, many Americans spent at least a portion of that money to pay their bills. There was a 30% month-over-month increase in the number of payments made to pay household bills from March 17 to March 21, according to the latest research from bill pay service doxo.
ViacomCBS stock sales amid Archegos debacle raise questions for banks
Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs’ roles in volatility of ViacomCBS raise questions
Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, two of the firms at the center of the Archegos Capital Management unwinding, played a variety of roles before, during and after the margin call. That is raising questions about whether the firms should have had a compliance function to intervene in their potentially conflicting roles in the same stock.
Billionaire at the center of a Wall Street fiasco gave millions to evangelical ministries
Billionaire at the center of a Wall Street fiasco gave millions to evangelical ministries
NEW YORK – The collapse of a billionaire’s family investment firm that has some asking whether Wall Street learned its lesson from past financial crises has sparked a different debate among some evangelical leaders over ethical investing. Archegos Capital Management, which does not function like a regular hedge fund, is a family office, which typically manages the money of a few wealthy families.
Leveraged Blowout: How Hwang’s Archegos Blindsided Global Banks
Leveraged Blowout: How Hwang’s Archegos Blindsided Global Banks
(Bloomberg) — Shares of the “old media” company shot up almost 300% in weeks, and small investors were abuzz with theories: It’s undervalued, like GameStop! It’s a takeover target!Inside Wall Street’s top trading firms, however, some executives had an idea of what caused the move.
S&P 500 tops 4,000 for the first time to start April, tech shares lead gains
S&P 500 climbs more than 1% to close above 4,000 for the first time
The S&P 500 crossed the 4,000 threshold for the first time Thursday as Wall Street built on a solid March following the rollout of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan. The broad equity benchmark rose 1.2% to a fresh record close of 4,019.87. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 171.66 points, or 0.5%, to 33,153.21.
Market Cycles
S&P 500’s bull markets tend to last more than two years
The Bull Market Roulette Wheel Just Keeps Landing on Winners
The Bull Market Roulette Wheel Just Keeps Landing on Winners
(Bloomberg) — No matter how dim a view is taken on valuations, or the untethered exuberance of its retail devotees, or even its actual age, the bull market in stocks keeps managing to deliver goods to its faithful.Big tech falling? Energy and bank shares pick up the pace.
Debt Up $1 Trillion in First 6 Months of Fiscal 2021 | CNSNews
Debt Up $1 Trillion in First 6 Months of Fiscal 2021
(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (CNSNews.com) – The federal debt has increased by more than $1 trillion in the first six months of fiscal 2021, according to the official figures published by the U.S. Treasury. On Sept. 30, 2020, the last day of fiscal 2020, the federal debt closed at $26,945,391,194,615.15.
Here Come the Biden Taxes – WSJ
Opinion | Here Come the Biden Taxes
So much for the illusion of cost-free spending blowouts. The bill for President Biden’s agenda is coming due, starting with Wednesday’s proposal for the largest corporate tax increase in decades. Can we finally drop the pretense that any of this is moderate or unifying or bipartisan?
U.S. working with IMF to provide $650 billion in currency aid to countries hit by pandemic
U.S. working with IMF to provide $650 billion in currency aid to countries hit by pandemic
The Treasury Department is working with the International Monetary Fund to help provide up to $650 billion in currency aid to countries hit hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic. An announcement Friday from Treasury indicated it is aiding the IMF toward an allocation of $650 billion in Special Drawing Rights that would “help build reserve buffers, smooth adjustments, and mitigate the risks of economic stagnation in global growth.”
Featuring 15 explosive new chapters, this new edition of the New York Times bestseller brings the story of Economic Hit Men up-to-date and, chillingly, home to the U.S.―but it also gives us hope and the tools to fight back.
Former economic hit man John Perkins shares new details about the ways he and others cheated countries around the globe out of trillions of dollars. Then he reveals how the deadly EHM cancer he helped create has spread far more widely and deeply than ever in the US and everywhere else—to become the dominant system of business, government, and society today. Finally, he gives an insider view of what we each can do to change it.
Economic hit men are the shock troops of what Perkins calls the corporatocracy, a vast network of corporations, banks, colluding governments, and the rich and powerful people tied to them. If the EHMs can’t maintain the corrupt status quo through nonviolent coercion, the jackal assassins swoop in. The heart of this book is a completely new section, over 100 pages long, that exposes the fact that all the EHM and jackal tools—false economics, false promises, threats, bribes, extortion, debt, deception, coups, assassinations, unbridled military power—are used around the world today exponentially more than during the era Perkins exposed over a decade ago.
As dark as the story gets, this reformed EHM also provides hope. Perkins offers specific actions each of us can take to transform what he calls a failing Death Economy into a Life Economy that provides sustainable abundance for all.
The New York Times bestselling author of Armed Madhouse offers a globetrotting, Sam Spade-style investigation that blows the lid off the oil industry, the banking industry, and the governmental agencies that aren’t regulating either.
This is the story of the corporate vultures that feed on the weak and ruin our planet in the process-a story that spans the globe and decades.
For Vultures’ Picnic, investigative journalist Greg Palast has spent his career uncovering the connection between the world of energy (read: oil) and finance. He’s built a team that reads like a casting call for a Hollywood thriller-a Swiss multilingual investigator, a punk journalist, and a gonzo cameraman-to reveal how environmental disasters like the Gulf oil spill, the Exxon Valdez, and lesser-known tragedies such as Tatitlek and Torrey Canyon are caused by corporate corruption, failed legislation, and, most interestingly, veiled connections between the billionaires of financial industry and energy titans. Palast shows how the International Monetary Fund, World Bank, World Trade Organization, and Central Banks act as puppets and bandits for Big Oil.
With Palast at the center of an investigation that takes us from the Arctic to Africa to the Amazon, Vultures’ Picnic shows how the big powers in the money and oil game slip the bonds of regulation over and over again, and simply destroy the rules that they themselves can’t write-and take advantage of nations and everyday people in the process.
Macerich sale of Arizona mall hints at what’s to come for dying malls
A hint of what’s to come for dying malls: Phoenix mall owner sells out as property is rezoned for other uses
The future of the suburban shopping mall could look something like a mini community, with far fewer places to shop. The U.S. mall owner Macerich announced Thursday it’s sold a majority stake in Paradise Valley Mall in Phoenix, for $100 million, to a joint venture with an affiliate of the Phoenix-based, mixed-use real estate company RED Development.
Some of America’s wealthiest hospital systems ended up even richer, thanks to federal bailouts
Some of America’s wealthiest hospital systems ended up even richer, thanks to federal bailouts
Last May, Baylor Scott & White Health, the largest nonprofit hospital system in Texas, laid off 1,200 employees and furloughed others as it braced for the then-novel coronavirus to spread. The cancellation of lucrative elective procedures as the hospital pivoted to treat a new and less profitable infectious disease presaged financial distress, if not ruin.
OPEC, Allies Agree to Boost Output, Betting on Demand Rebound – WSJ
OPEC, Allies Agree to Boost Output, Betting on Demand Rebound
OPEC and an alliance of other top oil producers agreed to boost their collective production by more than two million barrels a day over coming months, betting on resurgent demand as they and the rest of the world assess the economic consequences of the pandemic’s trajectory.
Last year wasn’t so great for car sales, unless you sell super-expensive cars – CNN
Sales of Bentleys and Lamborghinis are booming because rich people are bored
It’s been a great time to be selling really, really expensive cars.
Real estate has been moving higher as a result of super low interest rates. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.
