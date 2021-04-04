ISIS claims responsibility for 3 operations targeting the “SDF” in northeastern Syria.

“ISIS” announced that it claims responsibility for 3 targeting operations of the “SDF” in the governorates of Raqqa and Deir Al-Zour during the past few days.

The organization issued a statement claiming its responsibility for targeting a funeral procession for the “SDF” in the “Al-Karamah” area in the eastern countryside of Raqqa, using a number of explosive devices that killed and wounded about 10 militants from the “SDF”, according to the statement of “ISIS”.

In another operation, ISIS claimed responsibility for targeting a headquarters of the SDF in the town of “Al-Tayyana” in the eastern countryside of Deir Al-Zour, using automatic weapons and mortars, which resulted in casualties among the “SDF” militants and material damage to the headquarters.

The statement of “ISIS” stated that its militants targeted a “Hummer” military vehicle belonging to the “SDF”, in the town of “Dhibyan” east of Deir Al-Zour, without clarifying the results of the operation, while no official statement was issued by the “SDF” in response to the statement.

It’s noteworthy that the 3 operations of “ISIS” and its claim of responsibility coincide with the “SDF” security campaign that is being implemented in “Al-Hol” camp under the pretext of searching for cells affiliated with the organization accused of carrying out assassinations inside the camp.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report