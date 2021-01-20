Travel Will NEVER Be the Same Says AirBnB CEO. What About Stock Market? More QE Needed

source / The Money GPS

We have seen major differences between the current economy and what we had previously. Some industries are completely disrupted one year later, leading to obvious but yet to be announced bankruptcies of all kinds. Yet looking at the stock market, you would think everything is simply fantastic. Even the stocks of the companies that may very well go bankrupt this year or potentially in the near future are doing quite well. It’s truly a joke. Not a funny one either. But as more people pour in, the euphoria takes over. What will stop the gravy train?

Airbnb CEO says travel never going back to the way it was before pandemic (Reuters) – Airbnb Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky on Thursday predicted travel would permanently change due to the pandemic with people seeking out thousands of smaller cities and spending more time visiting friends and family. Traditional tourism and sightseeing at top global destinations would be significantly reduced by travelers who will drive to smaller communities and fly less for business meetings.

Americans Are Getting Richer, Helped by Federal Reserve Policies in Pandemic – Bloomberg

Everyone Is In The Pool. More Buyers Needed. 01-15-21 – RIA In this issue of “Everyone Is In The Pool. More Buyers Needed.” At the halfway point of January, the market has struggled to hold onto its gains. Such is surprising given the recent passage of a $900 billion stimulus bill and Biden’s proposal for another $1.9 trillion on Thursday.

The stock market continues to move higher and higher. We are seeing tech stocks, technology stocks rising higher and higher to new record highs constantly. Interest rates are very low and so investors are looking for places to put their capital, cash, money. Debt is expanding alongside this stock market growth.

Janet Yellen at top of Treasury would give boost to bull investors, Jim Cramer says CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday suggested bullish investors will have a leg up under the Biden administration. Reacting to comments Janet Yellen, President-elect Joe Biden’s Treasury secretary nominee, provided senators during her confirmation hearing earlier that day, Cramer welcomed her focus on addressing the U.S. job market.

Austin Expected to be Nation’s Hottest Housing Market in 2021, Leading a Sunbelt Surge – Zillow Research A panel of economists and real estate experts expect Austin to outperform the national market by the largest margin, followed by Phoenix, Nashville, Tampa and Denver Expensive coastal markets New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles are most likely to underperform, though Zillow expects growth in every market Key tailwinds

