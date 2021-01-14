The Big Short Michael Burry Doubles Down! Full Blown Mania Intact as Investors Go ALL IN

source / The Money GPS

Those who attempt to short the market generally lose. As the Fed has taken the other side of the equation, it has been a very big hurdle to overcome. How can investors predict a downturn in the stock market if there are trillions of dollars floating around looking for a place to go? Well it would seem that some bubbles are worth shorting. Well, at least according to some. Michael Burry, from the big short, has not only been shorting Tesla, not only calling out the bubble in the stock, but adding to those shorts. This could be one big mistake, or one very profitable trade.

‘Big Short’ investor says his big Tesla short is getting ‘bigger and bigger’ – MarketWatch

‘Big Short’ investor says his big Tesla short is getting ‘bigger and bigger’ Tesla short sellers, caught on the wrong end of a $38 billion hit in 2020, suffered “the largest yearly mark-to-market loss” Ihor Dusaniwsky of S3 Partners has ever seen. One of those under water on that trade: Michael Burry. The investor, made famous in the book and film, “The Big Short,” for his prescient bet against the U.S.

The Perfidious Effects of Money Printing | SchiffGold

The Perfidious Effects of Money Printing | SchiffGold The obvious yet perfidious result of this: too much money is sloshing around looking for yields. Governments like Spain’s or Portugal’s, which are hardly known to be model boys when it comes to financial prudence as reliable debtors, are currently able to borrow money at zero cost.

‘Full-Blown Mania’: Stock Market Jackpot Bells Just Keep Ringing

‘Full-Blown Mania’: Stock Market Jackpot Bells Just Keep Ringing (Bloomberg) — Like a slot machine paying off on every pull, the stock market’s most reliable bets lately have often been its riskiest.Go long a company that sounds like something Elon Musk mentioned in a tweet (but wasn’t)? Signal Advance Inc. just soared 12-fold. Lend money to a software maker to buy Bitcoin?

Are soaring markets and house prices an ‘epic bubble’ about to pop?

Are soaring markets and house prices an ‘epic bubble’ about to pop? There was plenty of bad news in America last week. A mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building. The number of new Covid-19 infections hit a record high. Employment fell by 140,000. None of it fazed Wall Street which continued to climb to dizzying new heights.

Pandemic debt leads to global reckoning

Pandemic debt leads to global reckoning SAN JOSE, Costa Rica – This nation built Latin America’s model society, enacting universal health care and spending its way to one of the Western Hemisphere’s highest literacy rates. Now, it’s reeling from the financially crushing side effects of the coronavirus as cratering revenue and crisis spending force a reckoning over a massive pile of government debt.

‘It Was a Joke’: Some Small Businesses Got $1 Relief Loans – DNyuz

‘It Was a Joke’: Some Small Businesses Got $1 Relief Loans The Paycheck Protection Program was a lifeline for millions of small businesses brutalized by the pandemic. Over a four-month span, the government program distributed $523 billion in forgivable loans to more than five million companies. The average recipient got just over $100,000. And then there were the roughly 300 business that received loans of $99 or less.

Just 39% of Americans could pay for a $1,000 emergency expense

Just 39% of Americans could pay for a $1,000 emergency expense Unexpected bills, like an emergency car repair or medical bill, are a fact of life. Yet not everyone can afford to pay up when those kinds of unforeseen events arise. Just 39% of Americans can afford a $1,000 unexpected expense, according to a new survey from Bankrate.com.

The stock market continues to move higher and higher. We are seeing tech stocks, technology stocks rising higher and higher to new record highs constantly. Interest rates are very low and so investors are looking for places to put their capital, cash, money. Debt is expanding alongside this stock market growth.

