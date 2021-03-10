The Big Short Michael Burry Deletes All Tweets, Sends Final Warning!

source / The Money GPS

Warnings are coming from every angle today. Inflation expectations, super high valuations, unrealistic suggestions that never pan out. It’s a mess and the people will have to clean it up. We can look at fundamentals and just about everyone acknowledges they no longer matter. But of course, they no longer matter until they do. Inexperienced investors will be shocked when they realize it’s possible for their stocks to actually see red. The Fed has done a great job to pretend that they see no risks, and that they’re there to support the portfolios of the retail investor. Sadly, those who fail to read about the creation of the Fed will never learn their lesson.

‘Big Short’ investor Michael Burry says he’ll stop tweeting after warning of market bubbles for months | Markets Insider

‘Big Short’ investor Michael Burry says he’ll stop tweeting after warning of market bubbles for months The Scion Asset Management boss has deleted almost all of his tweets, leaving his 400,000 followers with only music and restaurant recommendations. Michael Burry is taking a break from Twitter, leaving his 400,000 followers with only a couple of restaurant recommendations and a list of his favorite death-metal bands.

Investors haven’t fully grasped inflation is ‘dead ahead,’ economist Mark Zandi warns

Investors haven’t fully grasped inflation is ‘dead ahead,’ economist Mark Zandi warns Investors may want to hold on even tighter. Moody’s Analytics Mark Zandi believes Wall Street is significantly underestimating the seriousness of an inflation comeback, and he warns it will affect every corner of the market – from big tech to cyclical trades.

Assets: Total Assets: Total Assets (Less Eliminations from Consolidation): Wednesday Level (WALCL) | FRED | St. Louis Fed

Assets: Total Assets: Total Assets (Less Eliminations from Consolidation): Wednesday Level Source: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (US) Release: H.4.1 Factors Affecting Reserve Balances Units: Frequency: Suggested Citation: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (US), Assets: Total Assets: Total Assets (Less Eliminations from Consolidation): Wednesday Level [WALCL], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St.

FRB: H.4.1 Release–Factors Affecting Reserve Balances– March 04, 2021

FRB: H.4.1 Release–Factors Affecting Reserve Balances– March 04, 2021 FEDERAL RESERVE statistical release H.4.1 Factors Affecting Reserve Balances of Depository Institutions and Condition Statement of Federal Reserve Banks March 4, 2021 1.

Central Banks: Monthly Balance Sheets

Powell’s Dashboard Shows How Far U.S. Economy Has to Go on Jobs – Bloomberg

Just Don’t Expect “Pent-up Demand” from Consumers. Here’s Why | Wolf Street

Just Don’t Expect “Pent-up Demand” from Consumers. Here’s Why Give Americans some free money, and tell them it’s their duty to buy some stuff with it, preferable stuff imported from other countries, and they’ll buy some stuff with it, big and expensive stuff too, and they did buy a lot of stuff with it, more than they’d ever bought before, and their homes are full of stuff they bought in this eight-month long record rollicking free-money spending spree.

Been There, Done That

China’s credit impulse follows previous two cycles

Hot Sea Cargo Market Quadruples Prices for Used Container Ships – Bloomberg

U.S. coffee roasters weigh price increases, cite shipping inflation | Reuters

U.S. coffee roasters weigh price increases, cite shipping inflation (Reuters) – Coffee processors in the United States, the world’s largest consumer of the beverage, are reporting significant cost increases in their operations, mostly related to transportation, and expect to raise retail prices soon.

Greenwich Homebuying Contracts Soar With New York City Exodus – Bloomberg

Chinese battery grade lithium carbonate prices surge 68% in first 2 months of 2021 | Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

Chinese battery grade lithium carbonate prices surge 68% in first 2 months of 2021 | Benchmark Mineral Intelligence Battery grade lithium carbonate prices ( Benchmark Lithium Carbonate, Battery Grade, EXW China, ≥99.5% Li2CO3) increased by 68% in the first 2 months of 2021 in China on the back of high battery demand, particularly for lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathode, and a slower-than-anticipated transition to high nickel chemistries.

Kroger opens first $55 million automated warehouse in Butler County

Kroger opens first $55 million automated warehouse in Butler County “This marks the soft opening of the facility, and we look forward to our grand opening in early April,” Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO, said during Thursday’s call. “We continue to be excited about the elevated experience that this will bring to our customers in the tri-state area and across the country as we continue to open additional facilities.”

Michael Burry sends his final warning. Inflation is coming has been the signal sent from bond markets. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

