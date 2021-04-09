Guggenheim Warns Another Archegos HIGHLY LIKELY as Hidden Derivatives Unravel!

source / The Money GPS

Everything stands on top of the shoulders of the Fed. Don’t worry, they’ll take care of you. I mean, they stepped in during the drop in March 2020. They’ll definitely do it again next time around too. Sure they can’t lower interest rates any further…or can they?

Credit Suisse Sells $2.3 Billion of Stocks Tied to Archegos – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-04-05/credit-suisse-said-to-offer-viacomcbs-vipshop-farfetch-blocks

Minerd Says Another Archegos-Style Blowup ‘Highly Likely’ – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/videos/2021-04-05/minerd-says-another-archegos-style-blowup-highly-likely-video

Exhibit 1: Equity sentiment is at a 10-year high and in striking distance of a contrarian “Sell” signal



Sell Side Indicator, 1985-present

Increasing Equity Exposure As Money Flows Turn Positive 04-02-21 – RIA

Increasing Equity Exposure As Money Flows Turn Positive 04-02-21 – RIA In this 04-02-21 issue of “Increasing Equity Exposure As Money Flows Turn Positive. Over the last several weeks, we have discussed how the “negative money flow” environment was keeping a lid on prices short-term. To wit: “As discussed last week, the ‘sell signal’ triggering on a short-term basis coincides with our concerns of quarter-end rebalancing for pension funds.

How the Fed took control of the economy – Axios

How the Fed took control of the economy To brace the U.S. economy and stave off another Great Depression, the Federal Reserve has taken control of it through unprecedented intervention – manipulating market prices, controlling rates and propping up companies on a previously unimaginable scale. Why it matters: The U.S. is a market-run, capitalist economy.

Janet Yellen to call for global minimum tax rate in first major address – Axios

Janet Yellen to call for global minimum tax rate in first major address as Treasury secretary Janet Yellen will use her first major address as Treasury secretary to argue for a global minimum corporate tax rate, Axios has learned, as she makes the case for President Biden’s plan to raise U.S. corporate taxes to fund his $2 trillion+ infrastructure plan.

Fed’s Mester lauds jobs report, but says loose policy is staying put

Fed’s Mester lauds jobs report, but says loose policy is staying put March’s strong job gains weren’t enough to convince Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester that it’s time to change monetary policy. The central bank official told CNBC on Monday that she welcomed news that nonfarm payrolls rose 916,000 for the month, thanks to a surge in leisure and hospitality jobs as well as a jump in government and construction hiring.

Stock market news live updates: Stocks jump as traders digest jobs report, look ahead to Fed remarks

Stock market news live updates: Stocks jump as traders digest jobs report, look ahead to Fed remarks Stocks jumped Monday as traders took in last week’s much stronger-than-expected monthly jobs report and looked ahead to a busy week of commentary from Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members. [ Click here to read what’s moving markets heading into Tuesday, April 6 ] The Dow gained more than 350 points, or 1%, reaching a record high.

The Fed could come under fire for easy policy while the economy soars and inflation rises

The Fed could come under fire for easy policy while the economy soars and inflation rises As the economy booms over the next couple of months, the Fed will have a more difficult time defending its super-easy policies. Economists expect the second quarter to grow by more than 9%, and the monthly jobs reports are likely to show very strong hiring, with job growth averaging more than1 million new payrolls in each of the next several months.

Homes selling faster than ever even as prices rise to all-time highs

Homes selling faster than ever even as prices rise to all-time highs Homes are getting snatched off the market at a record pace despite rising home prices and mortgage rates, according to a new Redfin report. About 59% of homes that went under contract had an accepted offer within two weeks of hitting the market, an-all time high since the real estate brokerage began tracking the data in 2012.

Palm Beach County Mansions Scooped Up in Hot Pandemic Market

Palm Beach County Mansions Scooped Up in Hot Pandemic Market Bloomberg 3 days ago Alex Wittenberg (Bloomberg) — Florida’s Palm Beach County hasn’t lost its luster with wealthy homebuyers. Purchase contracts for single-family houses priced at $10 million or more surged 306% in March from a year earlier, the biggest gain since the pandemic started, appraiser Miller Samuel Inc.

It’s not just Toronto and Vancouver — Canada’s housing bubble has gone national

It’s not just Toronto and Vancouver – Canada’s housing bubble has gone national When people picture red-hot real estate markets, they most likely think of soaring prices for the condos dotting Vancouver’s skyline. They might also conjure up the bidding wars for massive mega-mansions in and around Toronto. But they’re likely not thinking about properties like Barb Armstrong’s quiet bungalow in picturesque Perth Ont., about an hour southwest of Ottawa.

Netflix Lost 31% of Market Share in the Last Year as Streaming Rivals Gained Ground | Charts

Netflix Lost 31% of Market Share in the Last Year as Streaming Rivals Gained Ground | Charts After a year in which streaming became even more important to millions of Americans, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, Netflix still dominates the streaming universe in the U.S. But new data shared by Ampere Analysis with TheWrap shows that while Netflix holds 20% of the U.S.

FOS PM: GameStop Plans Stock Sell-Off – Front Office Sports

FOS PM: GameStop Plans Stock Sell-Off – Front Office Sports Retail investors bought low, now GameStop is selling high. The video game retailer announced plans to sell up to 3.5 million shares of the most-discussed stock of 2021, prompting a dip in its price on Monday. The proceeds would be used to accelerate GameStop’s transition from brick-and-mortar to online commerce.

Crypto market cap surges to record $2 trillion, bitcoin at $1.1 trillion | Reuters

Crypto market cap surges to record $2 trillion, bitcoin at $1.1 trillion NEW YORK (Reuters) – The cryptocurrency market capitalization hit an all-time peak of $2 trillion on Monday, according to data and market trackers CoinGecko and Blockfolio, as gains over the last several months attracted demand from both institutional and retail investors. By mid-afternoon, the crypto market cap was at $2.02 trillion.

Guggenheim warns about another Archegos coming. Inflation is coming has been the signal sent from bond markets. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

The Money GPS on Twitter: “Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick. / Twitter” Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

The Money GPS on Twitter: “”HIGH RISK” #HOUSING MARKET. So what will be done? Nothing. #Mortgage rates near record lows. “Blind” bidding. Artificially low listing prices purposely used to generate euphoria and overbidding to increase sales commission. This is the biggest #bubble and it’s not just #Toronto pic.twitter.com/vQvu8gGByK / Twitter” “HIGH RISK” #HOUSING MARKET. So what will be done? Nothing. #Mortgage rates near record lows. “Blind” bidding. Artificially low listing prices purposely used to generate euphoria and overbidding to increase sales commission. This is the biggest #bubble and it’s not just #Toronto pic.twitter.com/vQvu8gGByK

The Money GPS on Twitter: “FOOLISH. Tell people not to brag about their investment in stocks. Brag about your 2×4’s. Brag about your dark roast arabica beans. Compare S&P to these as just a few things have gone berserk in that timeframe to put it into perspective. But #inflation is 1.5%? #lumber #stocks pic.twitter.com/9oMTRiTXKo / Twitter” FOOLISH. Tell people not to brag about their investment in stocks. Brag about your 2×4’s. Brag about your dark roast arabica beans. Compare S&P to these as just a few things have gone berserk in that timeframe to put it into perspective. But #inflation is 1.5%? #lumber #stocks pic.twitter.com/9oMTRiTXKo

The Money GPS on Twitter: “”Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A / Twitter” “Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A

• The Amazon GPS – Mini YouTube eCourse

• The Money GPS – How To and Solutions

• The Money GPS Easy eCourse

• How To Fix the Economy

The Money GPS on Twitter: “Going live on #clubhouse at 11am PST / 2pm EST. Make sure to follow me on there and turn the notification bell on so it will pop up when I start the room. I gave away all the invites I had and will give more away as soon as I get them. pic.twitter.com/kF9UV6euK0 / Twitter” Going live on #clubhouse at 11am PST / 2pm EST. Make sure to follow me on there and turn the notification bell on so it will pop up when I start the room. I gave away all the invites I had and will give more away as soon as I get them.

The Money GPS on Twitter: “The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT / Twitter” The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT

