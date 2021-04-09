FARMERS FIGHT BACK: French, Croatians Protest Seed Law & Takeover of Food
Farmers in France and Croatia are standing up to EU policies that are designed to end traditional farming and ranching: Even as a new seed law CRIMINALIZES traditional seed saving, drones and satellites are launched to monitor all fishing in realtime. Croatians are wary of the EU Ag Census which takes total inventory of all food production — farms, animals, bees, anything — because it was only 1945 when Yugoslavia LAST conducted a census … right before they collectivized the farms and kicked people off their land. They remember. They recognize a total takeover of food. Do you?
“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.”
– Henry Kissinger
The need seed law BANS how Balkan farmers/villages have ALWAYS lived — just as Colorado PAUSE act bans traditional animal husbandry. This isn’t a coincidence — it is an agenda, and a global one. Fight back now!
