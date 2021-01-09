Stocks RISE as Markets Expect $2000 Stimulus Soon! Real Estate, Bitcoin Record High

source / The Money GPS

There has never been a time in history with so much division, so much disparity. This is in every sense. We are witnessing a time in which people are prospering like never before and others are having the worst possible situation for themselves and family. Instead of trying to resolve the crisis, the Fed only makes matters worse. Those in control are working towards their plan to fully destroy everything in their path and it looks like they’re doing a great job of it.

Stocks Close Higher, Tech Trails as Investors Weigh Unrest at Capitol – WSJ

Stocks Close Higher, Tech Trails as Investors Weigh Unrest at Capitol Investors piled into shares of economically sensitive companies and dumped big technology stocks and U.S. Treasurys, betting on a big boost in government spending under a Democratic-controlled Senate. Markets remained relatively calm, despite the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Trump who were protesting Joe Biden’s Electoral College win.

Fed’s Bostic says bond-buying ‘recalibration’ could happen in 2021 | Reuters

Fed’s Bostic says bond-buying ‘recalibration’ could happen in 2021 The Federal Reserve could begin to trim its monthly asset purchases this year if distribution of coronavirus vaccines boosts the economy as expected, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Monday in what amounted to a bullish outlook for the coming months.

Markets will get plenty of notice before Fed cuts back on bond purchses, minutes show

Markets will get plenty of notice before Fed cuts back on bond purchases, minutes show The Federal Reserve will do what it can to prevent a taper tantrum when it finally decides to scale back on its bond purchases, minutes from the central bank’s most recent meeting showed Wednesday. Following a two-day session Dec. 15-16, the policymaking Federal Open Market Committee voted to keep its benchmark short-term interest rate anchored near zero.

Stimulus Check: Some Buy Stocks on Robinhood, Bitcoin (BTC), PS5 With $600 – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-01-05/stimulus-check-some-buy-stocks-on-robinhood-bitcoin-btc-ps5-with-600

Goldman Sachs Nears a Share-Price Record – WSJ

Goldman Sachs Reaches a Share-Price Record The pandemic recession has thrown up roadblocks for most of the nation’s largest banks. Not so for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The Wall Street giant’s share price closed at a record for the first time in nearly three years, a sign of how much the bank has profited from the financial chaos of the past year.

Toronto Home Prices Hit Record in 2020 on Pandemic Buying Frenzy – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-01-06/toronto-home-prices-hit-record-in-2020-on-pandemic-buying-frenzy?srnd=premium-canada

Auto Sales in 2020 Are Expected to Hit Lowest Point in Nearly a Decade – WSJ

Auto Sales in 2020 Are Expected to Hit Lowest Point in Nearly a Decade Several auto makers reported relatively brisk U.S. sales to finish 2020, stoking optimism the car business this year can continue its climb back from the Covid-19 crisis. General Motors Co. said Tuesday that fourth-quarter sales rose 4.8%, GM’s only quarterly increase of 2020. Toyota Motor Corp.

ADP National Employment Report

ADP Employment Reports Home Previous ADP Employment Reports The ADP National Employment Report® is published monthly by the ADP Research Institute® in close collaboration with Moody’s Analytics. The ADP National Employment Report provides a monthly snapshot of U.S. nonfarm private sector Employment based on actual transactional payroll data.

State of the Industry | OpenTable

State of the Industry | OpenTable The COVID-19 pandemic has forced restaurants to adapt and continue to evolve their operations. Even as cities and states reopen, our community of nearly 60,000 restaurants continues to face unprecedented challenges. We’ve summarized the data from the restaurants on our platform and are updating it daily.

The stock market is rising higher and higher. There has never been a time in which so many investors have been putting money like this into the markets before. More tech stocks are becoming household names. Many unicorns are born every day. Billion dollar companies with excessive debt, SPAC deals, and IPO’s are absorbing the insatiable investor appetite.

