Peak Stock Market Madness as Margin and Leverage Hit Record High! Valuations 100th Percentile

As investors become speculators and casino gamblers become stock speculators, more euphoria has made its way into the financial system. We are seeing a huge uptake in equities, whether through direct stock purchases or through an ETF. More people have been using margin than ever before. The market has become a place for people to leverage as much as possible simply believing that nothing bad could ever happen. Not wise.

Investors Double Down on Stocks, Pushing Margin Debt to Record

Investors Double Down on Stocks, Pushing Margin Debt to Record Bruce Burnworth used to clip coupons and look for deals before his investment in Tesla Inc. made him a millionaire. He is part of a widening class of affluent Americans who are doubling, or even tripling, down on this year’s highflying stock market.

Jack Ma's Ant Has to Give Up the Extras That Made It the Richest of Unicorns

All I Want For Christmas Is A Bull Market (Full Version) 12-25-20

All I Want For Christmas Is A Bull Market (Full Version) 12-25-20 – RIA In this issue of “All I Want For Christmas Is A Bull Market 2021.” Today’s newsletter will be relatively short, but I want to update our portfolio positioning with you. More importantly, I wanted to take this opportunity to wish you and your families a very Merry Christmas and share my hopes for a prosperous and safe New Year.

Holiday retail workers seek "temporary lifeline" in warehouse jobs, if they can find one

Holiday retail workers seek “temporary lifeline” in warehouse jobs, if they can find one (Reuters) – This time of year, hundreds of thousands of seasonal retail workers across North America and Europe would usually be wrapping gifts, stirring hot chocolates, tidying Christmas displays or assisting the flurry of last-minute shoppers. But the balance of available holiday jobs this year has radically shifted from storefront to warehouse and delivery amid record purchases online.

Penguins, valued at $650M, received $4.82M COVID loan

Penguins, valued at $650M, received $4.82M COVID loan There are 123 teams among the Big Four North American Men’s Sports Leagues (MLB, NFL, NBA and NHL). Only one of them received a loan under the Paycheck Protection Program. That team is the Pittsburgh Penguins, who received a loan of $4.82 million through the program authorized by the CARES Act.

Texas Fracking Billionaires Drew Covid-19 Aid While Investing in Rivals

Texas Fracking Billionaires Drew Covid-19 Aid While Investing in Rivals WASHINGTON-As the coronavirus pandemic and low oil prices walloped U.S. frackers this spring, Texas billionaires Dan and Farris Wilks got a $35 million relief loan to help one of their fracking companies stay afloat. At the same time, they were on a buying spree in the country’s oil patch.

The stock market has accelerated in 2020. We have seen tech stocks going higher. Technology companies have been reporting earnings and largely it doesn’t matter. The only thing that matters is what is really going on to encourage the rally. Historically low interest rates and easy money, easy monetary policy has accelerated these massive moves.

