in Latest, Video

Walmart MOCKS Josh Hawley after Senator said he will object electoral count

217 Views 2 Comments

****News Topic 228*****

Walmart Apologizes After Calling Senator Hawley “Sore Loser” In Tweet Mocking Election Challenge

Walmart Apologizes After Calling Senator Hawley “Sore Loser” In Tweet Mocking Election Challenge

Update (1520ET): Out of left field, Walmart decided to pick a fight with Sen. Josh Hawley, calling him a ” sore loser” in a tweet written by an unknown “member of the social media team” over his announcement challenging the Electoral College certification. ” Go ahead.

Amy Klobuchar accuses Senator Hawley of ‘coup attempt’…

Amy Klobuchar accuses Senator Hawley of ‘coup attempt’…

Senator Amy Klobuchar – “This is how you run for President on the Republican side in 2024. You join a coup attempt. Democracy will prevail. As lead Dem on Rules Committee, I will guarantee it. There’s a bipartisan group of electeds who will put our country first. See you on the 6th!”

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex ChristoforouJosh HawleyWalmart

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Jeff Gibson
Jeff Gibson
December 31, 2020

The Senate and House will not vote on which electors to choose. That is nowhere in the Constitution. The “President of the Senate” will do the counting. He can refuse to select Republicans OR Democrats while he counts the ballots three different ways and TRUMP WINS EVERY VOTING SCENARIO.

1
Reply
Jeff Gibson
Jeff Gibson
January 1, 2021

Will Kamala Harris be sworn into the Senate on January 3rd? She can’t vote if she’s not sworn in.

0
Reply

Waning Last Days of a Lost Empire