Walmart MOCKS Josh Hawley after Senator said he will object electoral count

Walmart Apologizes After Calling Senator Hawley “Sore Loser” In Tweet Mocking Election Challenge
Update (1520ET): Out of left field, Walmart decided to pick a fight with Sen. Josh Hawley, calling him a ” sore loser” in a tweet written by an unknown “member of the social media team” over his announcement challenging the Electoral College certification. ” Go ahead.
Amy Klobuchar accuses Senator Hawley of ‘coup attempt’…
Senator Amy Klobuchar – “This is how you run for President on the Republican side in 2024. You join a coup attempt. Democracy will prevail. As lead Dem on Rules Committee, I will guarantee it. There’s a bipartisan group of electeds who will put our country first. See you on the 6th!”
The Senate and House will not vote on which electors to choose. That is nowhere in the Constitution. The “President of the Senate” will do the counting. He can refuse to select Republicans OR Democrats while he counts the ballots three different ways and TRUMP WINS EVERY VOTING SCENARIO.
Will Kamala Harris be sworn into the Senate on January 3rd? She can’t vote if she’s not sworn in.