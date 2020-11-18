Josh Hawley CRUSHES ZUCK, exposes Big Tech censorship collusion

*****News Topic 161*****
Facebook whistleblower tells me FB uses its internal project management system, “Tasks,” to coordinate censorship with
Twitter and Google. Pic of example Task page below
No Title
@Facebook whistleblower tells me FB uses its internal project management system, “Tasks,” to coordinate censorship with @Twitter and @Google. Pic of example Task page below pic.twitter.com/TR2qbFawpl
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.