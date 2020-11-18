in Latest, Video

Josh Hawley CRUSHES ZUCK, exposes Big Tech censorship collusion

Facebook whistleblower tells me FB uses its internal project management system, “Tasks,” to coordinate censorship with

Twitter and Google. Pic of example Task page below

@Facebook whistleblower tells me FB uses its internal project management system, “Tasks,” to coordinate censorship with @Twitter and @Google. Pic of example Task page below pic.twitter.com/TR2qbFawpl

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

