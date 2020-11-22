Big Brother: Josh Hawley Uncovers SECRET Facebook Content Monitoring…

Brilliant cross examination of Zuckerberg by Senator Josh Hawley, using evidence, provided by an internal Facebook whistle blower, on how big tech coordinate censorship and have a file on everyone!
It is not a conspiracy, it is just a coincidence
Visibly shaken by the internal revelations provided by the whistle blower, Zuckerberg refuses, while under oath, to provide the senate access to information from the two software tools.
For more information visit Senate Judiciary Hearings
