Pressed by Senator Hawley, Zuckerberg confirms Big Tech censorship cartel

The Duran: Episode 798

Hawley presses Zuckerberg on whistleblower complaint alleging Facebook coordination with Twitter, Google.

Zuckerberg says companies coordinate on ‘security-related topics,’ but not content moderation decisions

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., on Tuesday pressed Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on a newly revealed whistleblower complaint alleging that Facebook employees coordinate with Twitter and Google employees to make certain content moderation decisions. Hawley said a former Facebook employee “with direct knowledge of the company’s content moderation practices” contacted his office about an “internal platform called Tasks that Facebook uses to coordinate projects, including censorship.”

Report

