Trunews: How and Why Trump Reorganized US Special Forces

Kraken the Whip: Why is Trump Suddenly Consolidating Special Ops?

Today on TruNews we discuss President Trump’s revolutionary move to appoint General Flynn’s former aide Ezra Cohen-Watnick to lead a new elite branch of the military, and eliminate General Milley from the chain of command of America’s deadliest warriors, if and when they are needed to defend the country against communist terrorists.

