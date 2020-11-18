in Latest, Video

Michigan GOP reverses decision, caves in to leftist threats

HERE’S THE VIDEO – Wayne County leftist Ned Staebler threatens GOP canvassers…

Wayne County, Michigan reverses its decision not to certify the county vote. William Hartmann and Monica Palmer, the two Republicans on the Wayne County Board of Canvassers are threatened by fellow canvasser Ned Staebler, a radical leftist.

