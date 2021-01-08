Legendary Investor: Full Fledged Epic Bubble Bursting Will Be Most Important Event

source / The Money GPS

There has never been anything like this before. Even legendary investor Jeremy Grantham has published an article about his thoughts suggesting that this will go down in the history books. Never before have we seen such a massive bubble. As he suggests, people in the late stage of the bubble become aggressive to everyone who has held them back from doubling down on the gains over this period. Attacking them. Well, we don’t have to worry about Grantham’s words because this time is different.

Waiting for the Last Dance

Waiting for the Last Dance The long, long bull market since 2009 has finally matured into a fully-fledged epic bubble. Featuring extreme overvaluation, explosive price increases, frenzied issuance, and hysterically speculative investor behavior, I believe this event will be recorded as one of the great bubbles of financial history, right along with the South Sea bubble, 1929, and 2000.

Five metro areas with highest 2020 move outs located in NY, NJ: study | TheHill

Five metro areas with highest 2020 move outs located in NY, NJ: study The five metro areas with the highest move outs in 2020 were located in New York and New Jersey, according to a study from moving company United Van Lines. The Nassau-Suffolk area in New York and the Bergen-Passaic area in New Jersey were the top two areas that experienced the greatest outbound migration, each seeing 81 percent outbound migration, according to the company’s 44th Annual National Migration Study .

Danes Get 20-Year 0% Mortgages

Danes Get 20-Year 0% Mortgages The country with the longest history of negative central bank rates is offering homeowners 20-year loans at a fixed interest rate of zero. Customers at the Danish home-finance unit of Nordea Bank Abp can, as of Tuesday, get the mortgages, which will carry a lower coupon than benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasuries.

Low Taxes and High Temperatures Lure Finance Firms to Miami – WSJ

Low Taxes and High Temperatures Lure Finance Firms to Miami MIAMI-This city has long pitched itself as an attractive location for finance and tech firms, with its tax advantages, flight connections to New York and cosmopolitan flair. Its efforts appear to be paying off. Private-equity giant Blackstone Group Inc.

Florida Real Estate: Palm Beach Home Market Booms During Covid-19 Pandemic – Bloomberg

Virtu Moving Workers to Florida as Pandemic Reshapes Wall Street

Virtu Moving Workers to Florida as Pandemic Reshapes Wall Street (Bloomberg) — Virtu Financial Inc. is heading to Florida, adding to the wave of financial firms setting up bases outside Manhattan as the pandemic transforms how and where people work. The electronic market maker is preparing to move about 30 people to Palm Beach Gardens from New York.

Amazon Makes First Aircraft Purchase to Expand Delivery Network

Amazon Makes First Aircraft Purchase to Expand Cargo Network (Bloomberg) — Amazon.com Inc. is buying 11 used Boeing 767-300 planes, the first time the online retail giant has purchased, rather than leased, aircraft for its fast-growing air cargo operation. The company on Tuesday said it was buying seven aircraft from Delta Air Lines Inc.

NYC restaurants start selling frozen dinners

NYC restaurants start selling frozen dinners If there’s one thing that New York City restaurants learned how to do during the pandemic, it’s to pivot. Now many are not only offering hot meals but also frozen dinners. Chef Marco Canora is the founder of Brodo Broth Company. “2021 is going to be the year for frozen,” Canora says.

(20) Squawk Box on Twitter:

“”What we need for the markets is the Fed to continue with the pedal-to-the-metal approach. And I suspect that they will continue,” says @elerianm on markets in 2021. “As long as Fed remains supportive of markets, the path of least resistance is going to be going up.” https://t.co/hdfSs7AQuY” / Twitter

No Title “What we need for the markets is the Fed to continue with the pedal-to-the-metal approach. And I suspect that they will continue,” says @elerianm on markets in 2021. “As long as Fed remains supportive of markets, the path of least resistance is going to be going up.” pic.twitter.com/hdfSs7AQuY

Restaurant Closings Top 110,000 With Industry in ‘Free Fall’ – Bloomberg

Mall of America is no longer delinquent on $1.4 billion mortgage

Mall of America is no longer delinquent on $1.4 billion mortgage Mall of America has modified the terms of its $1.4 billion mortgage and is current on the loan, after missing months of payments during the Covid crisis as stores shut temporarily and tenants failed to pay rent. Triple Five Group, the owner of the largest mall in the U.S., started missing mortgage payments in April, CNBC previously reported.

Bitcoin (BTC USD) Price, News, Quotes: JPMorgan Sees $146,000-Plus Target – Bloomberg

No Title Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

No Title 0% MORTGAGE RATE IN DENMARK. Free money. I will include this in a video. #mortgage #money #freemoney #denmark pic.twitter.com/4Ff52Bxhxq

No Title ATTACK?If someone was going to attack a country, kind of makes sense to make it a surprise. But then again, the vast majority of the public is sleepwalking and will accept and believe anything they’re told. $GPS pic.twitter.com/mInQE2tpn3

No Title We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer. #money #investments #debt

No Title IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta

