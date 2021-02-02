How GameStop Retail Trading Frenzy Could Unravel the Entire Stock Market! Silver Squeeze Next?

source / The Money GPS

The prominence of passive investments, as in ETF’s have grown to such a degree, they’re truly pervasive. There’s an ETF for everything. More investors are choosing ETF’s instead of mutual funds, instead of single stocks. They just want exposure to a particular index and this makes it extremely easy. The problem is that as the creator of these passive investment vehicles, Jack Bogle said, there’s real danger in such a concentration of stocks. We have seen [a] narrowing band of stocks, ones with trillion dollar valuations, favorite names in the list, and now with stocks like GameStop suddenly priced significantly higher in a matter of days, there a rush to the exits, there’s concern, and there an exposure of a fundamental flaw in the model. Keep your eyes closely peeled. This could get ugly.

GameStop Drama Hammers Retail ETF as Nearly 80% of Assets Exit – Bloomberg



XRT 88.01 5.04 6.07% : SPDR S&P Retail ETF – Yahoo Finance













A Reddit Army Descends on Hedge Funds Chained by Risk Models – Bloomberg

Canada’s Answer to Robinhood Warns Traders But Won’t Halt Stocks – Bloomberg

Fed’s Daly Pushes Back Against Pulling Policy Aid to Curb Stocks

The stocks market keeps going higher as we see more cash, debt, margin being used at this time. The U.S. dollar has been pushed down in recent months and now moving in a range. We are looking at certain stocks like GameStop, AMC, Blackberry and others that are flying higher. Robinhood is at the center of much controversy.

GameStop Drama Hammers Retail ETF as Nearly 80% of Assets Exit As the GameStop Corp. saga continues to play out in markets, the drama has now cost what was an $800 million exchange-traded fund nearly 80% of its assets. Investors have pulled roughly $700 million from the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (ticker XRT) this week, draining total assets to just $164 million.

Fed’s Daly Pushes Back Against Pulling Policy Aid to Curb Stocks The U.S. central bank should not prematurely withdraw pandemic support for the U.S. economy just because some people are getting rich in the stock market, said San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly.

r/wallstreetbets Dear SEC and President Biden, I am calling on you today, pursuant to 15 U.S.C.A. § 78i, titled Manipulation of Security Prices, to prohibit manipulative and deceptive tactics that artificially depresses the price of GME and AMC securities in contravention of the laws of the United States.

No Title Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

No Title Powell was just asked about GameStop stock. Said he doesn’t want to comment. Yea… We know you don’t want to comment on it because you’ve created this madness. David Liesman asked a follow up, specifically asked him to talk about super low rates creating a bubble #gamestop pic.twitter.com/JF0mPhS9PY

No Title Powell: “The real unemployment rate is close to 10% when you include those who have left the labor force” Money printing does not impact asset prices. Stocks and low interest rates not very correlated #gamestop pic.twitter.com/qruhSmyBZL

No Title We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer. #money #investments #debt

No Title IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta

