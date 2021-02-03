Biggest Bubble In History in Stocks Right Now as Options Activity Surges! Dot Com 2.0

With the retail trading frenzy taking place, everyone is wondering which stock is next to pop, but also, what will eventually come of this? Historically, over the last 100 years, every single event ended with retail buyers in last, and the fallout occurred. Now this time there’s massive coordination on the part of those in Wallstreetbets, so it’s not exactly the same situation. However, the system is rigged against the people for a reason and in the end, the Federal Reserve, the other central banks, those in the shadows, will always come out victorious.
REDDITORS took over billboards across the US to show they won’t back down from their investments in GameStop after the stock saga. The GameStop phenomenon that hijacked US markets is still grabbing the attention of investors all over the world.
Melvin Capital Lost 53% in January, Hurt by GameStop and Other Bets – WSJ
Melvin Capital Management, the hedge fund that has borne the brunt of losses from the soaring stock prices of heavily shorted stocks recently, lost 53% on its investments in January, according to people familiar with the firm.
GameStop craziness hits close to home for Ben Kusin, co-founder’s son
Ben Kusin, a longtime Redditor, has enjoyed a front-row seat for the recent GameStop saga. But he admits the story hits a little too close to home. Kusin has been on Reddit for over 13 years and is most active on r/WallStreetBets, the forum that spawned much of the historic spike in trading of GameStop shares this week.
Markets Look Like They’re in a Bubble. What Do Investors Do Now? – WSJ
For once, everyone seems to agree: Much of the market looks like it’s in a bubble. Shares of unprofitable companies like GameStop Corp . and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc . are rising at a breakneck pace, propelled by a growing army of individual investors.
GameStop stock surge fueled by stimulus checks: Billionaire Gundlach | Fox Business
Government stimulus checks aimed to cushion the U.S. economy from the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic are mostly to blame for the volatility taking place in the shares of companies like GameStop Corp., according to billionaire bond-fund manager Jeffrey Gundlach. GameStop Corp. shares have soared 1,545% since Jan.
Assets: Total Assets: Total Assets (Less Eliminations from Consolidation): Wednesday Level (WALCL) | FRED | St. Louis Fed
Source: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (US) Release: H.4.1 Factors Affecting Reserve Balances Units: Frequency: Suggested Citation: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (US), Assets: Total Assets: Total Assets (Less Eliminations from Consolidation): Wednesday Level [WALCL], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St.
Central Bank Assets for Euro Area (11-19 Countries) (ECBASSETSW) | FRED | St. Louis Fed
Source: European Central Bank Release: Weekly Financial Statements of the Eurosystem Units: Frequency: Notes: A longer history for this series is available on the monthly series ECBASSETS. Copyright, 2016, European Central Bank (ECB). Reprinted with permission. Suggested Citation:
The stocks market keeps going higher as we see more cash, debt, margin being used at this time. The U.S. dollar has been pushed down in recent months and now moving in a range. We are looking at certain stocks like GameStop, AMC, Blackberry and others that are flying higher. Robinhood is at the center of much controversy.
GameStop Drama Hammers Retail ETF as Nearly 80% of Assets Exit
As the GameStop Corp. saga continues to play out in markets, the drama has now cost what was an $800 million exchange-traded fund nearly 80% of its assets. Investors have pulled roughly $700 million from the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (ticker XRT) this week, draining total assets to just $164 million.
Fed’s Daly Pushes Back Against Pulling Policy Aid to Curb Stocks
The U.S. central bank should not prematurely withdraw pandemic support for the U.S. economy just because some people are getting rich in the stock market, said San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly.
Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.
Powell was just asked about GameStop stock. Said he doesn’t want to comment. Yea… We know you don’t want to comment on it because you’ve created this madness. David Liesman asked a follow up, specifically asked him to talk about super low rates creating a bubble #gamestop pic.twitter.com/JF0mPhS9PY
Powell: “The real unemployment rate is close to 10% when you include those who have left the labor force” Money printing does not impact asset prices. Stocks and low interest rates not very correlated #gamestop pic.twitter.com/qruhSmyBZL
We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer. #money #investments #debt
IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta
