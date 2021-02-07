in Latest, Video

GME, AMC, KOSS Insiders Sold Shares as Stocks Were Rising! Everything You Need To Know

THEY SOLD. YOU HOLD.

Insiders at the high flying stocks like GameStop and AMC were selling shares right as these stocks were soaring. They definitely made out at a great time and I’m sure they appreciated the run-up. Also, it seems that some hedge funds were able to profit off of their ownership of the stock and sold as it was ramping up. Now it seems like there’s a new trade that some have been looking at. No longer is most-shorted the most attractive aspect. It’s actually about purposely buying into illiquid stocks. Let’s see what happens with these ones.

 

Yellen seeks to ‘understand deeply’ GameStop frenzy as market regulators meet | Reuters

Yellen seeks to ‘understand deeply’ GameStop frenzy as market regulators meet

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday vowed to protect investors, but said financial market regulators needed to fully understand the recent trading frenzy involving GameStop Corp and other retail stocks before taking any action.

Koss Corp (KOSS) President and CEO Michael J Koss Sold $13.3 million of Shares

Koss Corp (KOSS) President and CEO Michael J Koss Sold $13.3 million of Shares

President and CEO of Koss Corp ( 30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael J Koss ( insider trades) sold 324,000 shares of KOSS on 02/02/2021 at an average price of $40.94 a share. The total sale was $13.3 million. Koss Corp is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and related accessory products.

Silver Lake Scores $113 Million on AMC Stake Amid Reddit Rally – Bloomberg

AMC – Amc Entertainment Holdings, Inc. – SEC Form 4 Insider Trading Screener – OpenInsider

GME – Gamestop Corp. – SEC Form 4 Insider Trading Screener – OpenInsider

KOSS – Koss Corp – SEC Form 4 Insider Trading Screener – OpenInsider

Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told | OilPrice.com

Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told | OilPrice.com

There is a massive threat to our capital markets, the free market in general, and fair dealings overall. And no, it’s not China. It’s a homegrown threat that everyone has been afraid to talk about. Until now. That fear has now turned into rage.

The financial system is seeing a massive uptick, massive flows of money, cash, debt into equities. More stimulus is on the way. This is in every form. Money printing from the central banks but also stimulus packages from the government itself. The expectation is that this will reflate the economy, pushing more money into stocks for those who have the disposable income. We have seen wallstreetbets on reddit growing in influence. AMC stock and KOSS stock and GME stock rose rapidly.

No Title

Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

No Title

UNEMPLOYMENT RATE DROPS TO 6.3%. Of course that’s the seasonally adjusted number they like to show. Of course that doesn’t include all of the people who have left the workforce, the underemployed, the people who have fallen off the statistic. But who cares, right? #unemployed

No Title

Powell was just asked about GameStop stock. Said he doesn’t want to comment. Yea… We know you don’t want to comment on it because you’ve created this madness. David Liesman asked a follow up, specifically asked him to talk about super low rates creating a bubble #gamestop pic.twitter.com/JF0mPhS9PY

No Title

Powell: “The real unemployment rate is close to 10% when you include those who have left the labor force” Money printing does not impact asset prices. Stocks and low interest rates not very correlated #gamestop pic.twitter.com/qruhSmyBZL

No Title

We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer. #money #investments #debt

No Title

IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta

