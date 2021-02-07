The Strategic Hour: Economic Bubbles and the Great Reset

Originally published on the Canadian Patriot Review

In this week’s episode of the Strategic Hour on Rogue News, I had the chance to discuss some essential lessons on modern economic bubbles and how our western financial system was converted into a self-detonating time bomb of ever-growing speculative fictitious financial activity at the cost of the real economy since the US dollar was de-pegged from the gold reserve system in 1971.

We also discussed FDR’s sabotage of the 1933 Great Reset Agenda, and also the nature of the open system multipolar alliance which clashed with the unipolar closed system ideologues during the Jan 25-29 Davos Agenda summit.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow, BRI Expert on Tactical talk, and has authored 3 volumes of ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation.

