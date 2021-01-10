How Central Banks Will Try To Prevent A Double Dip Recession! Helicopter Money

source / The Money GPS

There’s one thing about debt, it continues to rise without question. Over time, there’s more debt. What has been a constant is that since 1980, rates have been declining. When interest rates are lower, financing debt becomes easier. This allows governments to pay back their unbelievably massive debt loads, without defaulting. While many people are saddled with credit card debt at 17% interest, financial institutions are using the system of debt to their advantage. It’s a different world depending on where you look.

Elon Musk is now the richest person in the world, passing Jeff Bezos Elon Musk just became the richest person in the world, with a net worth of more than $185 billion, according to CNBC calculations. Thursday’s increase in Tesla’s share price pushed Musk past Jeff Bezos, who had been the richest person since 2017 and is currently worth about $184 billion.

Biden Tax-Increase Agenda Revived as Democrats Win Senate WASHINGTON-Democratic control of the Senate gives President-elect Joe Biden a much stronger chance of raising taxes on corporations and high-income households. Until this week’s Georgia runoff elections, Mr. Biden’s plans for tax increases were running into solid opposition from the Republican-controlled Senate.

American Gold Eagle Sales Up 455% in 2020 | SchiffGold Demand for physical gold and silver surged last year as smart investors sought safe haven from a record-breaking expansion in the money supply, record federal budget deficits, and quantitative easing set to infinity. Sales of US gold and silver bullion coins at the US Mint hit a 4-year high in 2020.

Country Living Enjoys Renewed Appeal in U.S. Story Highlights 48% now prefer to live in a town or rural area, up from 39% in 2018 Preference for cities fairly steady, while desire for suburbs dips Preference for country up most among GOP and non-Whites, also in South WASHINGTON, D.C.

Vatican denies knowledge of $1.8 billion transferred to Australia The official in Rome said the Vatican had around 100 legal entities, including hospitals and the like, “but they don’t have that kind of money.” AUSTRAC said the transfers ranged from yearly totals of A$71.6 million (US$55.2 million) in 2014 to A$581.3 million (US$448.0) million in 2017.

Hyundai says in early talks with Apple after electric vehicle tie-up report SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co said on Friday it was in early talks with Apple, after local media reported the firms were discussing an electric car and battery tie-up, sending Hyundai shares surging 25%.

The stock market is rising higher and higher. There has never been a time in which so many investors have been putting money like this into the markets before. More tech stocks are becoming household names. Many unicorns are born every day. Billion dollar companies with excessive debt, SPAC deals, and IPO’s are absorbing the insatiable investor appetite.

