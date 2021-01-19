Bond Market’s MAJOR Indicator Worse Than Ever! Fed Broke the Market and Can’t Fix It

source / The Money GPS

China Ends 2020 With Record Trade Surplus as Pandemic Goods Soar – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-01-14/china-s-trade-surplus-hits-record-as-pandemic-fuels-exports?sref=6uww027M

Powell sees no interest rate hikes on the horizon as long as inflation stays low

Powell sees no interest rate hikes on the horizon as long as inflation stays low Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell affirmed his commitment to keeping interest rates low for the foreseeable future even as he expressed hope for a strong economic recovery. “When the time comes to raise interest rates, we’ll certainly do that, and that time, by the way, is no time soon,” the central bank chief said Thursday during a Q&A session presented by Princeton University.

Powell Bats Down Bond-Taper Talk, Warning Against an Early Exit – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-01-14/powell-says-won-t-raise-interest-rates-any-time-soon?srnd=premium-canada

Bond Market’s Scariest Gauge Is Worse Than Ever – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2021-01-14/bond-market-s-scariest-gauge-is-worse-than-ever

Manhattan Bargain-Hunters Drive a 94% Jump in Apartment Leases – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-01-14/manhattan-bargain-hunters-drive-a-94-jump-in-apartment-leases?sref=RJ2RlMrh

Tech Exodus: California Tech Companies Leaving For Texas – CBS Sacramento

Tech Exodus: California Tech Companies Leaving For Texas SACRAMENTO (CBS 13) – A growing number of tech companies are packing their bags and moving out of the Golden State. Leading names in the industry are now adding their names to the list. “This is a major wake-up call,” explained Sanjay Varshney, Sacramento State Finance Professor.

Younger Canadians Moving Away From Big Cities at Record Levels – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-01-14/younger-canadians-moving-away-from-big-cities-at-record-levels?srnd=premium-canada

Christopher & Banks store closings 2021: Retailer filed for bankruptcy

Christopher & Banks store closing sales: All locations liquidating after retailer files for bankruptcy protection Apparel retailer Christopher & Banks, which caters to women over 40, is the latest clothing chain to file for bankruptcy protection amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Minneapolis-based company announced Thursday it filed for Chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.

The stock market continues to move higher and higher. We are seeing tech stocks, technology stocks rising higher and higher to new record highs constantly. Interest rates are very low and so investors are looking for places to put their capital, cash, money. Debt is expanding alongside this stock market growth. The bond market, sovereign bonds, debt of countries all interesting to watch as financial indicators.

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand.

