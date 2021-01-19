Security chaos in the areas controlled by al-Qaeda and pro-Ankara factions

Killed and wounded in the explosion of a weapons shop in Idlib

Sources reported that there were deaths and injuries on Al-Jalaa Street in the center of Idlib city, which is under the control of the Turkish-backed “Al-Nusra Front” organization, as a result of an explosion that occurred inside a weapons shop in the area.

The sources said, “The cause of the explosion is still unknown, while it resulted in the killing of two armed men and the injury of / 3 / persons, in addition to significant material damage to the neighboring properties and shops.”

The militant-controlled areas in Idlib and its countryside are prevalent, the phenomenon of weapons proliferation randomly and without any restrictions, due to the presence of a large number of stores specialized in selling weapons and ammunition within them, which is one of the most important reasons for the security weakness in the areas of the armed organizations, noting that these shops are usually dependent It belongs to officials from the armed factions, especially from the “Al-Nusra” leaders who claim to be fighting this phenomenon.

It is noteworthy that a similar incident occurred during the last month of last year in the town of Maarat Misrin in Idlib countryside, where an explosion occurred in front of a weapons shop inside the town, resulting in the injury of 4 people, most of them from the “Al-Nusra” militants.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report