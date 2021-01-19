The war with water

Protests in Hasaka in Syria against Turkish practices after cutting off drinking water to the city for the 18th time in a row

A number of Hasaka residents gathered today in the city center, and carried out a protest against the Turkish forces and their practices, after they cut off drinking water to the residents yesterday, for the eighteenth time in a row.

A local source said that the protesters raised slogans against the Turkish presence in Syria, and the ongoing Turkish violations against the people of Hasaka, foremost of which is cutting off drinking water from them from time to time, by shutting down the operation of the “Alouk Water” station, located in “Ras al-Ain” northwest of Hasaka and under the control of Turkish forces. And the factions loyal to it.

The source added that the protesters also launched slogans against the “SDF” and its practices in the region, which continue to violate the rights of the people with American support, as it seizes schools and public institutions and turns them into military headquarters and prevents the provision of services and education to the residents of Hasaka.

The director of Al-Hasakah Water Corporation, Eng. Mahmoud Al-Ekla, said in press statements that the Turkish forces prevented yesterday the workers of the “Alouk” water station from entering it, and proceeded to stop pumping water to the city of Hasaka and its western countryside, which deprived about a million civilian citizens of the region from drinking water.

It is noteworthy that the Turkish forces have repeatedly cut off the water supply to Hasaka since they took control of Ras al-Ain in the end of the year / 2019 /, and they claimed that they were pressuring the “Qasd” to supply Ras al-Ain with greater quantities of electric power, while civilians in the region pay the price of the conflict. Al-Turki is with the “SDF” and they are deprived of water amid their increasing need for it for washing and sterilization needs in light of the spread of the Corona virus.

