What is the purpose of establishing a new center after many withdrawals?

A new Turkish military post in the countryside of Hama in Syria

The Turkish forces established a new military post within the “de-escalation” zone, in violation of the “Moscow” agreement signed with the Russian side.

A field source stated that the Turkish forces established a new point in the town of “Qastoun” in the Al-Ghab Plain, northwest of Hama, after the area was explored over the past days, and the vehicles, soldiers and military equipment were transferred to it through successive batches.

The source added that the new point is the second of its kind to be established this week, after the Turkish forces had established a similar point near the village of “Afs” north of the city of “Saraqib” in the southern countryside of Idlib, to which heavy weapons were transferred, given its proximity to Syrian army control areas.

Turkey continued to violate what it pledged in the “Moscow” agreement signed with the Russian side in March of last year, which stipulated the establishment of a specific number of Turkish observation points in the “de-escalation” zone with the aim of monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire, and not turning them into points and bases. Military to support armed groups, as did the Turkish forces.

It is noteworthy that the Turkish forces established dozens of points in the “de-escalation” zone, and previously withdrew from all their points that the Syrian army surrounded in the countryside of Hama, Aleppo and Idlib, after they played a role in supporting the militants, but they did not succeed in preventing the advance of the Syrian forces and regaining the areas from the control of the armed factions. .

