Bankruptcy Wave Has Begun and Many More Are Coming! Mispriced Markets End Badly

source / The Money GPS

It was obviously expected to happen. More people not in the workforce, businesses shuttered, yo-yo policies, and a rapidly changing economic landscape have all collided to form what will now unfold in 2021. There is an understanding that the Fed has everyones back. Sadly, this could not be further from the truth. Their policies are actually designed to enrich the chosen few at the expense of everyone else.

$GPS

The wave of covid bankruptcies has begun

The wave of covid bankruptcies has begun A New Albany, Ohio, music school offering piano, guitar and violin lessons racked up under nearly $1 million in loans and $35,000 in credit card debt. A fine dining restaurant in Providence, R.I., received more than $450,000 in federal small-business funds to help pay workers but still had to close its doors.

Elliott’s Paul Singer On Gold, Inflation, And The Global Monetary Delusion – Neptune GBX

Elliott’s Paul Singer On Gold, Inflation, And The Global Monetary Delusion – Neptune GBX “Although the levitation of financial assets has yet to levitate gold, we will grit our collective teeth on that score and await either ‘asset price justice’ or the ‘end times,’ whichever comes first.” Authored by Paul Singer, excerpted from Elliott Management’s latest letter to investors, GLOBAL MONETARY DELUSION – MORE COWBELL Central bankers think they […]

Paul Singer Warns of Trouble, and Is Eager to Say ‘Told You So’ – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-02-26/eager-to-say-i-told-you-so-paul-singer-warns-of-trouble-ahead

archive

Chart 4: Inflation percolating in booming housing sector

Lumber vs US home prices

No Title No Description

Chart 7: Record, stunning $414bn Inflow to stock past 16 weeks

16-week cumulative global equity flows. $bn

No Title No Description

10y Bund Yields

No Title No Description

Full Time Employees Relative To Working-Age Population

No Title No Description

Labor Force Participation Rate

No Title No Description

Inflation-Adjusted Market-Capitalization / GDP Ratio

No Title No Description

Are Stocks Indicating A Strong Economy / Or Strong Fed Action

Growth Of Stocks Vs. Real GDP / Growth Of Stocks Vs. Fed

No Title No Description

Federal District Court Declared CDC Eviction Order Unconstitutional

Federal District Court Declared CDC Eviction Order Unconstitutional SLF & TPPF prevail in constitutional challenge to Biden COVID Order TYLER, TX (Feb. 25, 2021): Today, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas entered a final judgment declaring the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s eviction moratorium order unconstitutional.

Government Transfer Payments as % of Total Income

No Title No Description

Sven Henrich on Twitter:

Exclusive: ECB’s Stournaras calls for increasing bond buying to calm markets | Reuters

Exclusive: ECB’s Stournaras calls for increasing bond buying to calm markets FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Greece’s Yannis Stournaras became the first European Central Bank policymaker on Friday to openly call for increasing the pace of ECB bond purchases to stem a rise in borrowing costs.

Bank of America cuts investment banking, trading jobs

Bank of America is firing people in its investment bank again, after pausing annual staff culling during the pandemic Headcount cuts are back on this year in BofA’s Global Banking and Markets division, sources say. BofA pledged no layoffs in 2020, giving some employees a one-year reprieve. Some staffers have been let go, others have raised their hand for an exit package. Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

archive

TD to Close 82 U.S. Bank Branches as Covid Drives Digital Growth – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-02-25/td-to-close-82-u-s-bank-branches-as-covid-drives-digital-growth

archive

Markets are not pricing in a major rise in bankruptcies. Many companies are bankrupt. Many people are bankrupt. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

— APPENDICES —

•

— FOOTNOTES —

JavaScript is not available. Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

JavaScript is not available. BillAckman joins the group believing that inflation will pick up and its impact will be felt in markets. As far as I’m concerned, people are going to hate me more than ever. That’s ok. Be prepared for the worst. Hope for the best. Diversify. Hedge your bets.

JavaScript is not available. “Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A

JavaScript is not available. FASTEST PACE OF MORTGAGE DEBT. Don’t worry though because it’s so cheap to borrow. No worries! If interest rates rise by just a little bit during the course of holding their mortgage, they’ll be unable to afford it. But central banks would never do that to us, would they? #debt

JavaScript is not available. We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer. #money #investments #debt

JavaScript is not available. IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta

— PLAYLISTS —

• The Amazon GPS – Mini YouTube eCourse

• The Money GPS – How To and Solutions

• The Money GPS Easy eCourse

• How To Fix the Economy

•

JavaScript is not available. CLUBHOUSE. I’m thinking about doing a daily Clubhouse chat. Anyone would be able to come on and ask me questions directly. I want to do something that other creators are not doing.

JavaScript is not available. I know not many people are on this app yet since in invite only but basically just download the app, choose a username, and wait to get in. I’ll let you know before I proceed on my end so nobody misses it. 2/2 #clubhouse #clubhouseapp

JavaScript is not available. The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT

HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com

LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com

SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps

PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9

OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate

AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store

T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com

MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books

Sources Used in This Video: http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2021

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

#money​ #bankruptcies​ #bankrupt

Twitter Instagram Facebook

# T h e M o n e y G P S

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report