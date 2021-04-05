$50,000 in Student Debt CANCELED? Debt Accelerates Beyond Breaking Point!

The governments and central banks are encouraging massive historic levels of risk taking right now. And is there any sign of caution? No. Why would there be? There will always be more stimulus. More money printing. More free stuff. But in this life, we can be certain that nothing is for free. There is always a price to be paid. Always more burden to bear by the middle class. Good luck.
$GPS
Government Grew by 136,000 Workers in March | CNSNews
Government Grew by 136,000 Workers in March
(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (CNSNews.com) – Federal, state and local governments in the United States increased their employment by a combined 136,000 in March, according to the numbers released today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In February, there were 21,477,000 people employed by government in the United States.
Here’s where the jobs are for March 2021 — in one chart
Here’s where the jobs are – in one chart
U.S. employers hired far more workers than expected in March 2021 as the accelerating pace of Covid-19 vaccinations continued to fuel hiring in the leisure and hospitality and at state and local governments. The construction industry also posted a strong March as the housing market stayed healthy and building activity resumed following the winter months.
No Federal Taxes for Dozens of Big, Profitable Companies – DNyuz
No Federal Taxes for Dozens of Big, Profitable Companies
Just as the Biden administration is pushing to raise taxes on corporations, a new study finds that at least 55 of America’s largest paid no taxes last year on billions of dollars in profits. The sweeping tax bill passed in 2017 by a Republican Congress and signed into law by President Donald J.
55 Corporations Paid $0 in Federal Taxes on 2020 Profits – ITEP
55 Corporations Paid $0 in Federal Taxes on 2020 Profits
At least 55 of the largest corporations in America paid no federal corporate income taxes in their most recent fiscal year despite enjoying substantial pretax profits in the United States. This continues a decades-long trend of corporate tax avoidance by the biggest U.S.
An insider-trading indictment shows ties to Bloomberg News scoops – Columbia Journalism Review
An insider-trading indictment shows ties to Bloomberg News scoops
For more than six months, federal prosecutors say, a New York man used inside information to make illegal profits in the stock market-and a core element of his alleged scheme was his interaction with Bloomberg News, which published several stories shortly after the trader arranged to make significant purchases of the companies’ shares.
Wall Street’s fixation on quick profits wreaking havoc in the ‘real’ economy, report says
Wall Street’s fixation on quick profits wreaking havoc in the ‘real’ economy, report says
Vast sums of money sloshing around the financial sector are enriching shareholders but producing little real-world value, according to a new analysis of business investment from American Compass, a conservative think tank.
Seduced by Archegos’ growth, Nomura took a chance on Hwang comeback | Reuters
Seduced by Archegos’ growth, Nomura took a chance on Hwang comeback
NEW YORK/HONG KONG (Reuters) – U.S. investor Sung Kook “Bill” Hwang was looking for a second chance on Wall Street after falling from grace and shutting his multibillion-dollar hedge fund firm. Japan’s Nomura Holdings Inc gave him one.
Manhattan Residential Sales in March Soared to Highest Level in 14 Years – WSJ
Manhattan Residential Sales in March Soared to Highest Level in 14 Years
Manhattan’s residential real-estate market, dormant for months after many New Yorkers fled near the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, closed the first quarter by posting its strongest sales in years. In March, around 1,500 Manhattan residences were in contract for sale.
Manhattan Sales Market Is Poised for a Revival, Just a Year After It Collapsed – DNyuz
Manhattan Sales Market Is Poised for a Revival, Just a Year After It Collapsed
A year after Covid-19 cratered the Manhattan sales market, the borough is poised for a recovery, thanks to price cuts, renewed confidence in the city and a surge of first-time home buyers.
For New York City, Glimmers of Hope and Signs of Revival – DNyuz
For New York City, Glimmers of Hope and Signs of Revival
For New York City’s economy, the last 12 months have amounted to one long, brutal winter. The pandemic forced the shutdown of most of the city’s businesses, wiped out hundreds of thousands of jobs and kept away tens of millions of tourists.
Biden to review executive authority to cancel student debt
Biden to review executive authority to cancel student debt
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden has asked Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to prepare a memo about his legal authority to cancel student debt, chief of staff Ron Klain said Thursday, as pressure grows for the administration to address the student loan crisis crippling millions of Americans.
Exhibit 4: Forgiving Federal Student Debt Would Mostly Benefit Middle Income Quintiles
No Title
No Description
Elon Musk wants to create his own city. Here’s how that could work
Elon Musk wants to create his own city. Here’s how that could work
The secluded beachside community of Boca Chica Village was once a haven for retirees, snowbirds and outdoorsy people who enjoyed dirt biking, fishing or lounging near the water. Today, traffic backs up the lone highway out of the unincorporated area that’s now home to only about half a dozen residents – and SpaceX’s Starship facility.
Once Asking $165 Million, Beverly Hills Estate Sold at Auction for Close to $60 Million – WSJ
Once Asking $165 Million, Beverly Hills Estate Sold at Auction for Close to $60 Million
Villa Firenze, a palatial Beverly Hills estate that had been on the market for $165 million, has sold for roughly $60 million, according to a person familiar with the deal. The property, which has been on the market since 2018, was sold at auction through Concierge Auctions.
Student debt, student loans, credit card debt, mortgages and everything in between all at uncontrollable levels. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.
— APPENDICES —
-
The Money GPS: Heavy Inflation Commodities Supercycle! How Investors Profit From A Devalued Currency
-
The Money GPS: Inflation is Coming, What Can I Do? How To Reduce Your Inflation and Potentially Profit
-
The Money GPS: ALERT: The Big Short Michael Burry Gets Visit From SEC! Final Warning Created Panic.
-
The Money GPS: This is HOW the Global Economy Can Collapse and How To Prepare
-
The Money GPS: Food Shortages, Prices Rising, Commodities Up Sends Chilling Warning About Potential Crisis
-
The Money GPS: The Untold Truth About Money. Inside the Failing Financial System Master Plan – Mini Documentary
-
The Money GPS: How To Get Out of An Economic Crisis. Action Steps To Excel, Prosper, and Prepare!
-
The Money GPS: If You’re Dealing With Unemployment, Wage Cuts, or Crisis THIS Is What You Must Do
-
The Money GPS: Who Controls the World? These Organizations, Institutions, and Families Run the Show
-
The Money GPS: Rothschild and Rockefeller Team Up With the Vatican! Follow the Money…
-
The Money GPS: The Broken Economy Leaving Millions Without A Job! Economic Crisis or Opportunity?
-
The Money GPS: BIS Central Banker Admits EPIC Level Crisis Is the Most Likely Result of Global Mass QE
•
— The Money GPS: Swaggystocks.com is an interesting look at retail trading. Cut through all the nonsense and simply look at the data (Instagram Feb 21, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Swaggystocks.com shows you exactly what’s going on with the retail traders. Ignore the garbage on the actual boards and just get the data (Instagram Feb 21, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Bitcoin $240,000? (Instagram Feb 17, 2021)
— The Money GPS: TOP 2 TRADES FOR 2021 (Instagram Feb 15, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Commodities for 2021 — Boom or bust? (Instagram Feb 14, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Leave your emotions at the door investing is strictly business (Instagram Feb 13, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Clubhouse. Get in the app because I’m planning on going live daily. (Instagram Feb 13, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Brandon Dawson. One guy to watch out for as an investor to see what he’s doing and compare. (Instagram Feb 12, 2021)
— The Money GPS: REAL Unemployment Rate 10% (Instagram Feb 11, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Zoom out and see what you’re doing objectively (Instagram Feb 7, 2021)
— The Money GPS: SPAC IPO trend getting out of hand (Instagram Feb 6, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Citadel made lots of money from the retail traders (Instagram Feb 5, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Oil, commodities rising. Price will impact consumers. (Instagram Feb 5, 2021)
— The Money GPS: GME and AMC attracted many buyers. Illiquid stocks/micro cap stocks are now trendy. Be careful. (Instagram Feb 4, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Silver rockets higher (Instagram Feb 2, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Silver squeeze next? (Instagram Jan 31, 2021)
— The Money GPS: ETF loses 80% of assets! (Instagram Jan 31, 2021)
— The Money GPS: The Fed will not pop the bubble (Instagram Jan 30, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Wall Street Bets on Reddit is adding millions of people. Retail traders needed to keep the prices going higher. (Instagram Jan 30, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Jim Cramer says don’t go for grand slam. What do you think? (Instagram Jan 29, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Robinhood caps hot stocks like #gme to 1 share! (Instagram Jan 29, 2021) – archive
— The Money GPS: STOCK MARKET TUMBLES as GME soars (Instagram Jan 29, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Find a company you thought was no longer in business, buy some shares, get rich quick. Is that what’s seriously happening right now?! (Instagram Jan 29, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Hedge your bets like @mcuban ? (Instagram Jan 28, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Fed won’t pull the plug right? (Instagram Jan 25, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Delaying the inevitable pain. (Instagram Jan 25, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Money flooding into stocks (Instagram Jan 24, 2021)
— The Money GPS: 2 ears, 1 mouth — use in that ratio. (Instagram Jan 23, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Buy the biggest shorts? (Instagram Jan 23, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Investing legend says bad things are coming because paper printing does not create an economy. (Instagram Jan 22, 2021)
— The Money GPS: The purpose of big tech is to absorb your data. Not to provide a service and later take advantage of you. Look up In Q Tel. (Instagram Jan 21, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Moving south? (Instagram Jan 21, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Bitcoin going higher? (Instagram Jan 20, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Janet Yellen will you go “big”? (Instagram Jan 19, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Time to move? (Instagram Jan 19, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Never stop (Instagram Jan 18, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Invest in yourself first (Instagram Jan 18, 2021)
— The Money GPS: BITCOIN HITS $40,000 (Instagram Jan 7, 2021)
— The Money GPS: To get where you want to be, you have to know where you are now. (Instagram Jan 4, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Aim Higher (Instagram Dec 17, 2020)
— The Money GPS: Never lose money (Instagram Dec 16, 2020)
— The Money GPS: Master one thing before moving on. Know where you are in the cycle. (Instagram Dec 15, 2020)
— The Money GPS: Be a better investor | How to be a better investor. Window shop! (Instagram Dec 12, 2020)
— FOOTNOTES —
The Money GPS on Twitter: “Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick. / Twitter”
Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.
The Money GPS on Twitter: “”HIGH RISK” #HOUSING MARKET. So what will be done? Nothing. #Mortgage rates near record lows. “Blind” bidding. Artificially low listing prices purposely used to generate euphoria and overbidding to increase sales commission. This is the biggest #bubble and it’s not just #Toronto pic.twitter.com/vQvu8gGByK / Twitter”
“HIGH RISK” #HOUSING MARKET. So what will be done? Nothing. #Mortgage rates near record lows. “Blind” bidding. Artificially low listing prices purposely used to generate euphoria and overbidding to increase sales commission. This is the biggest #bubble and it’s not just #Toronto pic.twitter.com/vQvu8gGByK
The Money GPS on Twitter: “FOOLISH. Tell people not to brag about their investment in stocks. Brag about your 2×4’s. Brag about your dark roast arabica beans. Compare S&P to these as just a few things have gone berserk in that timeframe to put it into perspective. But #inflation is 1.5%? #lumber #stocks pic.twitter.com/9oMTRiTXKo / Twitter”
FOOLISH. Tell people not to brag about their investment in stocks. Brag about your 2×4’s. Brag about your dark roast arabica beans. Compare S&P to these as just a few things have gone berserk in that timeframe to put it into perspective. But #inflation is 1.5%? #lumber #stocks pic.twitter.com/9oMTRiTXKo
The Money GPS on Twitter: “”Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A / Twitter”
“Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A
The Money GPS on Twitter: “IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta / Twitter”
IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta
— PLAYLISTS —
• The Amazon GPS – Mini YouTube eCourse
• The Money GPS – How To and Solutions
How To Fix the Economy – Introduction
How To Fix the Economy – Bailouts
How To Fix the Economy – Food
How To Fix the Economy – Central Bank
How To Fix the Economy – Manufacturing
How To Fix the Economy – Financial Markets
How To Fix the Economy – Media
How To Fix the Economy – Overseas Investment
•
The Money GPS on Twitter: “Going live on #clubhouse at 11am PST / 2pm EST. Make sure to follow me on there and turn the notification bell on so it will pop up when I start the room. I gave away all the invites I had and will give more away as soon as I get them. pic.twitter.com/kF9UV6euK0 / Twitter”
Going live on #clubhouse at 11am PST / 2pm EST. Make sure to follow me on there and turn the notification bell on so it will pop up when I start the room. I gave away all the invites I had and will give more away as soon as I get them.
— The Money GPS: Clubhouse. Get in the app because I’m planning on going live daily. (Instagram Feb 13, 2021)
The Money GPS on Twitter: “The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT / Twitter”
The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT
HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com
LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com
SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps
PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9
OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate
AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store
T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com
MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books
Sources Used in This Video: http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2021
The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.
#money #realestate #mortgage
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
What Is The Money GPS? The Money GPS is a news aggregation source. It compiles data from government documents, white papers, mainstream news articles, financial reports, supranational entity reports, financial charts, and any other relevant information. The information is collected, dots are connected, and compiled into videos which tend to be around 10 minutes in length. Subjects include anything from central banks, debt, stock market analysis, and information which is specifically ALTERNATIVE to what the majority of people believe. If you are looking for stock tips or help with building your portfolio, this channel is not for you. If you… Read more »
“Do you support the elimination of $50,000 of student debt?”
#TheMoneyGPS
The Corbett Report: Your Guide to the Great Reset
$85/hr provided by Google, I am making a good salary from home $8580-$9065/week , which is amazing, under a year ago I was jobless in a horrible economy. I thank God every day I was blessed with these instructions and now it’s my duty to pay it forward and share it with Everyone…….. http://www.fulwork.cf