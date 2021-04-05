$50,000 in Student Debt CANCELED? Debt Accelerates Beyond Breaking Point!

source / The Money GPS

The governments and central banks are encouraging massive historic levels of risk taking right now. And is there any sign of caution? No. Why would there be? There will always be more stimulus. More money printing. More free stuff. But in this life, we can be certain that nothing is for free. There is always a price to be paid. Always more burden to bear by the middle class. Good luck.

$GPS

Government Grew by 136,000 Workers in March | CNSNews

Government Grew by 136,000 Workers in March (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (CNSNews.com) – Federal, state and local governments in the United States increased their employment by a combined 136,000 in March, according to the numbers released today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In February, there were 21,477,000 people employed by government in the United States.

Here’s where the jobs are for March 2021 — in one chart

Here’s where the jobs are – in one chart U.S. employers hired far more workers than expected in March 2021 as the accelerating pace of Covid-19 vaccinations continued to fuel hiring in the leisure and hospitality and at state and local governments. The construction industry also posted a strong March as the housing market stayed healthy and building activity resumed following the winter months.

No Federal Taxes for Dozens of Big, Profitable Companies – DNyuz

No Federal Taxes for Dozens of Big, Profitable Companies Just as the Biden administration is pushing to raise taxes on corporations, a new study finds that at least 55 of America’s largest paid no taxes last year on billions of dollars in profits. The sweeping tax bill passed in 2017 by a Republican Congress and signed into law by President Donald J.

55 Corporations Paid $0 in Federal Taxes on 2020 Profits – ITEP

55 Corporations Paid $0 in Federal Taxes on 2020 Profits At least 55 of the largest corporations in America paid no federal corporate income taxes in their most recent fiscal year despite enjoying substantial pretax profits in the United States. This continues a decades-long trend of corporate tax avoidance by the biggest U.S.

An insider-trading indictment shows ties to Bloomberg News scoops – Columbia Journalism Review

An insider-trading indictment shows ties to Bloomberg News scoops For more than six months, federal prosecutors say, a New York man used inside information to make illegal profits in the stock market-and a core element of his alleged scheme was his interaction with Bloomberg News, which published several stories shortly after the trader arranged to make significant purchases of the companies’ shares.

Wall Street’s fixation on quick profits wreaking havoc in the ‘real’ economy, report says

Wall Street’s fixation on quick profits wreaking havoc in the ‘real’ economy, report says Vast sums of money sloshing around the financial sector are enriching shareholders but producing little real-world value, according to a new analysis of business investment from American Compass, a conservative think tank.

Seduced by Archegos’ growth, Nomura took a chance on Hwang comeback | Reuters

Seduced by Archegos’ growth, Nomura took a chance on Hwang comeback NEW YORK/HONG KONG (Reuters) – U.S. investor Sung Kook “Bill” Hwang was looking for a second chance on Wall Street after falling from grace and shutting his multibillion-dollar hedge fund firm. Japan’s Nomura Holdings Inc gave him one.

Manhattan Residential Sales in March Soared to Highest Level in 14 Years – WSJ

Manhattan Residential Sales in March Soared to Highest Level in 14 Years Manhattan’s residential real-estate market, dormant for months after many New Yorkers fled near the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, closed the first quarter by posting its strongest sales in years. In March, around 1,500 Manhattan residences were in contract for sale.

archive

Manhattan Sales Market Is Poised for a Revival, Just a Year After It Collapsed – DNyuz

Manhattan Sales Market Is Poised for a Revival, Just a Year After It Collapsed A year after Covid-19 cratered the Manhattan sales market, the borough is poised for a recovery, thanks to price cuts, renewed confidence in the city and a surge of first-time home buyers.

For New York City, Glimmers of Hope and Signs of Revival – DNyuz

For New York City, Glimmers of Hope and Signs of Revival For New York City’s economy, the last 12 months have amounted to one long, brutal winter. The pandemic forced the shutdown of most of the city’s businesses, wiped out hundreds of thousands of jobs and kept away tens of millions of tourists.

Biden to review executive authority to cancel student debt

Biden to review executive authority to cancel student debt WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden has asked Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to prepare a memo about his legal authority to cancel student debt, chief of staff Ron Klain said Thursday, as pressure grows for the administration to address the student loan crisis crippling millions of Americans.

Exhibit 4: Forgiving Federal Student Debt Would Mostly Benefit Middle Income Quintiles



No Title No Description

Elon Musk wants to create his own city. Here’s how that could work

Elon Musk wants to create his own city. Here’s how that could work The secluded beachside community of Boca Chica Village was once a haven for retirees, snowbirds and outdoorsy people who enjoyed dirt biking, fishing or lounging near the water. Today, traffic backs up the lone highway out of the unincorporated area that’s now home to only about half a dozen residents – and SpaceX’s Starship facility.

Once Asking $165 Million, Beverly Hills Estate Sold at Auction for Close to $60 Million – WSJ

Once Asking $165 Million, Beverly Hills Estate Sold at Auction for Close to $60 Million Villa Firenze, a palatial Beverly Hills estate that had been on the market for $165 million, has sold for roughly $60 million, according to a person familiar with the deal. The property, which has been on the market since 2018, was sold at auction through Concierge Auctions.

archive

Student debt, student loans, credit card debt, mortgages and everything in between all at uncontrollable levels. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

— APPENDICES —

•

— FOOTNOTES —

The Money GPS on Twitter: “Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick. / Twitter” Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

The Money GPS on Twitter: “”HIGH RISK” #HOUSING MARKET. So what will be done? Nothing. #Mortgage rates near record lows. “Blind” bidding. Artificially low listing prices purposely used to generate euphoria and overbidding to increase sales commission. This is the biggest #bubble and it’s not just #Toronto pic.twitter.com/vQvu8gGByK / Twitter” “HIGH RISK” #HOUSING MARKET. So what will be done? Nothing. #Mortgage rates near record lows. “Blind” bidding. Artificially low listing prices purposely used to generate euphoria and overbidding to increase sales commission. This is the biggest #bubble and it’s not just #Toronto pic.twitter.com/vQvu8gGByK

The Money GPS on Twitter: “FOOLISH. Tell people not to brag about their investment in stocks. Brag about your 2×4’s. Brag about your dark roast arabica beans. Compare S&P to these as just a few things have gone berserk in that timeframe to put it into perspective. But #inflation is 1.5%? #lumber #stocks pic.twitter.com/9oMTRiTXKo / Twitter” FOOLISH. Tell people not to brag about their investment in stocks. Brag about your 2×4’s. Brag about your dark roast arabica beans. Compare S&P to these as just a few things have gone berserk in that timeframe to put it into perspective. But #inflation is 1.5%? #lumber #stocks pic.twitter.com/9oMTRiTXKo

The Money GPS on Twitter: “”Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A / Twitter” “Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A

— PLAYLISTS —

• The Amazon GPS – Mini YouTube eCourse

• The Money GPS – How To and Solutions

• The Money GPS Easy eCourse

• How To Fix the Economy

•

The Money GPS on Twitter: “Going live on #clubhouse at 11am PST / 2pm EST. Make sure to follow me on there and turn the notification bell on so it will pop up when I start the room. I gave away all the invites I had and will give more away as soon as I get them. pic.twitter.com/kF9UV6euK0 / Twitter” Going live on #clubhouse at 11am PST / 2pm EST. Make sure to follow me on there and turn the notification bell on so it will pop up when I start the room. I gave away all the invites I had and will give more away as soon as I get them.

The Money GPS on Twitter: “The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT / Twitter” The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT

HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com

LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com

SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps

PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9

OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate

AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store

T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com

MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books

Sources Used in This Video: http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2021

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

#money​ #realestate​ #mortgage

Twitter Instagram Facebook

# T h e M o n e y G P S

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report