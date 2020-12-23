While Wages Have Risen 10% in 20 Years, Real Costs Surge 55%! Easy Money, Big Problems

source / The Money GPS

This is how crazy 2020 has been .Everything is breaking records to the up but also the down side. Major disparities have formed everywhere with no resolution in sight. People are waiting for more Fed money, more government stimulus, more helicopter cash. But this has never resulted in long term benefits and yet they push it because those at the top will always manipulate the system in their favor and trap those they want inward.

Congress on the verge of spending $3 trillion in December as national debt climbs to $28 trillion | Just The News

Congress on verge of spending $3 trillion in December as national debt climbs to $28 trillion The U.S. Congress is on the verge of voting to spend $3 trillion this month alone as the national debt climbs to $28 trillion. The House and Senate recently passed a $740 billion defense bill and congressional leaders are currently negotiating an appropriations bill along with another coronavirus stimulus package.

NYC’s Plummeting Real Estate Sales Cost City $1.2 Billion – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-12-17/new-york-s-plummeting-real-estate-sales-cost-city-1-2-billion?sref=RJ2RlMrh

Paycheck To Paycheck: Why Even Americans Who Earn $100,000 Struggle With Bills : NPR

Paycheck-To-Paycheck Nation: Why Even Americans With Higher Income Struggle With Bills A house. Two cars. A kid in college. Debi and Nick Lemieur had all the markers of a middle class life. But they both remember one purchase – Nick’s $600 bass amplifier – that prompted one of the biggest fights in their four decades of marriage.

Federal Reserve Board – Federal Reserve Board releases second round of bank stress test results

Federal Reserve Board releases second round of bank stress test results December 18, 2020 For release at 4:30 p.m. EST The Federal Reserve Board on Friday released a second round of bank stress test results this year, which showed that large banks had strong capital levels under two separate hypothetical recessions.

Walmart and Gatik Go Driverless in Arkansas and Expand Self-Driving Car Pilot to a Second Location

Walmart and Gatik Go Driverless in Arkansas and Expand Self-Driving Car Pilot to a Second Location Dec. 15, 2020 By Tom Ward, SVP of Customer Product, Walmart U.S. Last year we began an autonomous vehicle pilot with Gatik to move customer orders on a two-mile route between a dark store (a store that stocks items for fulfillment but isn’t open to the public) and a Neighborhood Market in…

There has been more money flowing into tech stocks, ETF’s, ESG funds, mutual funds, passive investing. This has been the trend for 2020 while there has been record low interest rates globally. We have seen cash, debt expansion right now at extremely high levels.

