AG Barr: "No need" for Hunter Biden Special Counsel

AG Barr Sees “No Need” For Special Counsel On Hunter Biden

Answering questions during his PanAm 103 terrorist bombing probe press conference, Attorney General William Barr says he sees no reason to appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden. Additionally, Barr confirmed he does not plan to announce any actions on Hunter Biden before leaving DOJ.

