AG Barr: “No need” for Hunter Biden Special Counsel
Answering questions during his PanAm 103 terrorist bombing probe press conference, Attorney General William Barr says he sees no reason to appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden. Additionally, Barr confirmed he does not plan to announce any actions on Hunter Biden before leaving DOJ.
