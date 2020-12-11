AG Barr BURIED Hunter probes until after Nov 3rd
****News Topic 199*****
AG BARR CONCEALED HUNTER BIDEN PROBES FROM PUBLIC DURING ELECTION
AG Barr Concealed Hunter Biden Probes From Public During Election
Attorney General William Barr knew about several investigations into Hunter Biden since at least this spring – and “worked to avoid their public disclosure during the heated election campaign,” according to the Wall Street Journal .
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.