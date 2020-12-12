How Could Covid-19 Reduce the Likelihood of WW III?

Eric Zuesse

On Friday, December 10th, the main candidate Covid-19 vaccines from both UK and Russia expressed publicly an interest in working together, and this cooperation could profoundly improve the possibilities to avoid a World War III between UK (and its allies) versus Russia (and its allies).

The two Covid-19 candidate-vaccines that would have the lowest cost to produce and distribute are the two that don’t need to be distributed at far lower than regular refrigerated temperatures in order to remain effective, and these are a vaccine by Britain’s AstraZeneca (Oxford) and a vaccine by Russia’s Gemaleya Research Institute (Sputnik V). Both vaccines employ a genetically modified virus, whereas America’s costlier-to-produce-and-distribute Moderna and Pfizer (BioNTech) vaccines employ instead part of the virus genetic code and require constant temperatures of below -20C (-4F) for Moderna, and of below -70C (-94F) for Pfizer. According to the WHO, the final delivery-cost (not price) per dose would be $4 for the AstraZenica, $10 for the Gemaleya, $20 for the Pfizer, and $33 for the Moderna.

Gemaleya tweeted

#SputnikV uses 2 different human adenoviral vectors for 2 vaccine shots to ensure that immunity to the 1st does not make the 2nd less effective. We offered AstraZeneca to use one of our vectors so they can also have two vectors in their vaccine. AZ confirmed.

CNBC headlined “AstraZeneca to work on Covid vaccine combinations with Russia’s Sputnik V developers”, and reported

British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said Friday it would soon start work with Russia’s Gamaleya Institute to investigate whether their two coronavirus vaccine candidates could be successfully combined.

The announcement comes shortly after the developers of the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine approached AstraZeneca via Twitter late last month to ask whether they should try combining the two common cold virus-based vaccines to boost efficacy.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund — which has funded the development of Sputnik V — said clinical trials of AstraZeneca’s vaccine in combination with its own would begin by the end of the month.

The UK Government, which is closely bonded to the U.S. Government, is — and ever since at least 26 July 1945 has been — determined ultimately to conquer Russia and all of its allies, including especially China. By no later than 2006, the U.S. and its allies switched away from geostrategically conceptualizing nuclear weapons as being developed and increased so as to avoid WW III (called “Mutually Assured Destruction” or “MAD”), to instead nuclear weapons as being developed and increased so as to win WW III (called “Nuclear Primacy”). America’s own top experts on strategic weapons systems, including MIT’s Ted Postol, have reported that the U.S. Government definitely is working toward establishing an ability to wipe out Russia’s retaliatory weaponry in a blitz nuclear attack, and not merely to defend Americans if Russia is to be the one to launch its strike the first. So, the U.S. Government’s intention does seem to be conquest, not defense. If UK and especially Oxford University — the site and fount of the 1877 plan by Cecil Rhodes to unite U.S. and UK in a joint endeavor to take control ultimately over the entire world — were instead to join with Russia so as to overcome the present global plague, then Rhodes’s plan to conquer Russia and China (and every other country) might be receiving a terminal blow, which would be cataclysmic for the owners of corporations such as Lockheed Martin and BAE, the suppliers of the weaponry that is sold to the governments of the U.S. and its allies and which individuals have been the sole actual beneficiaries of what is commonly called “the Cold War.”

On Friday morning, Gemaleya tweeted:

“The new chapter of vaccine cooperation has started today. We made an offer and AstraZeneca accepted it. It all happened here on Twitter!”

The brilliant anonymous blogger who goes under the title “Moon of Alabama” bannered on the 11th that “Russian Cooperation Saves British Vaccine” and he expressed the view that AstraZeneca has to cooperate with Gemaleya in order to stand any strong chance of out-competing the two main U.S.-based contenders: Pfizer and Moderna. However, the billionaires who are invested in this matter go way beyond only the ones that are heavily invested in the pharmaceutical industries.

What is involved here is a gargantuan contest between the owners of the arms-producing firms versus the owners of the pharmaceutical firms. To a significant but unknown extent, there is crossover between those two groups of billionaires. One might reasonably presume that the annual secret meetings of the representatives of the main U.S.-and-allied billionaires at the Bilderberg conferences and at other such events where the U.S.-UK side’s geostrategic priorities are discussed, coordinated, and agreed-to, much attention will be paid to this development — unless what AstraZenica has recently communicated to Gemaleya turns out to have been a “ruse.” (Of course, if it’s a ruse, then the “hunted animal” would be Russia, in this case.)

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse is the author, most recently, of They’re Not Even Close: The Democratic vs. Republican Economic Records, 1910-2010, and of CHRIST’S VENTRILOQUISTS: The Event that Created Christianity.

