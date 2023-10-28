Biden Crashing Toward WW III

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse (blogs at https://theduran.com/author/eric-zuesse/)

America and Israel are now trapped by the absolutely crucial backing of the Gazans by Israel’s two top bordering nations of Jordan and Egypt. In order to understand how this happened and how decisive it is, consider this:

The plan by Israel and America to conquer the residents in the open-air prison called the Gaza strip is to either invade it, which would produce the immediate deaths of the Israeli and American hostages that Hamas captured and brought there; or else Israel and America will extend their blockade of food, water, medicine, and electricity to Gaza, long enough to conquer or kill, or win the surrender of, everyone in that prison.

Their first expectation had been that the residents in Gaza’s northern part, which Israel had ordered to evacuate southward, would leave southward so that only Hamas fighters would remain in that northern part, and that Israel would then simply destroy the entire northern part, and then march southward into the area that would be holding the evacuees, who — being without Hamas to fight for them — would either commit suicide during the ensuing siege, or else surrender to Israel. Israel’s Plan B was simply to lay siege to Gaza, without invading it. Netanyahu decided to go for Plan A — an invasion, which might be followed then by a siege.

Those were the Israeli-American policy-options, in order to win this war: invasion, and/or siege.

However, as things have turned out, many residents in the northern part of Gaza followed Hamas’s order to refuse to evacuate. Consequently, the hostages that are being held there will be doomed unless Israel will stop its attack and siege against Gaza.

But the situation for America and Israel is actually even worse than that — much worse.

On October 16th, Jordan Times headlined “Gov’t asserts citizens’ right to express solidarity with Gazans”, and Jordan’s King Abdullah went even farther than that by responding to the millions of Jordanians who were marching in the streets to support the Gazans against Israel: he endorsed their demonstrations. Then, the next day, was even worse news for both Israel and America: that newspaper headlined “King: ‘No refugees in Jordan, no refugees in Egypt; that is a red line’”. He was refusing the requests from both the Israeli and the American regimes for both Jordan and Egypt to take in Gazans so that Israel could take their land. Israel doesn’t want the Gazans; Israel wants only their land. It’s like with the Crimeans and the Donbassers after America’s coup in February 2014 in Ukraine, which installed there a rabidly anti-Russian regime in Ukraine: those very Russian regions of Ukraine rejected the U.S.-imposed Russian-hating regime, which still (to this day) hates the residents in those regions but wants ONLY their land. In that sense, Israel is like Ukraine. And, of course, both are client-states of the U.S. Government.

Already on October 16th, the Daily News of Egypt headlined “Egypt opposes collective punishment of civilians in Gaza: Al-Sisi”, and made clear that Al-Sisi was “rejecting collective punishment policies such as siege, starvation, or displacement of civilians.” He was rejecting the policies of Israel and of America, because both siege and invasion would either be survived and the residents of Gaza would then win, or else America and Israel would instead win and would be hated almost universally throughout the Middle East, which then would turn to both China and Russia as being the new leading co-Powers of the world.

The longer that the neoconservative (i.e., U.S. imperial, or “Rhodesist” or “neoconservative”) power will dominate the world, the more blood will be spilt in order to continue this — and, now, lots more of it will be spilt in the Middle East.

The leaders of Egypt and Jordan are not willing to be reviled by their countrymen and perhaps become assassinated in ignominy, so as to continue the U.S. empire over them. They’ve now made clear they won’t.

Ultimately, U.S. President Donald Trump’s arranged deal between the Sauds’ regime and Israel’s regime (the “Abraham Accords”, which the Sauds had been about to sign granting their recognition to the legitimacy of the current state of Israel — irrespective of the rights and needs of Palestinians) will either terminate now (the existing Arab nations that had signed it will withdraw from it, and the Sauds will announce that they won’t sign it), or else the Saud family will sign it and become terminated as the rulers of the current “Saudi” Arabia. The leaders (the Saud family) of Saudi Arabia have long feared a revolution; and now it’s clear that for them to sign Trump’s deal would spark a revolution there. The present war in the Middle East will thus end the decades-long alliance between the Saud family and the U.S. Government. Washington is trapped, and will now become more isolated than ever, because of America’s supporting apartheid if not extermination against the Palestinians.

The Gallup organization sampled public opinion toward the U.S. in the year 2022 among a thousand residents in each of 13 Muslim-majority nations, all the way from Afghanistan in the far east to Morocco in the far west, and found, and published on 7 April 2023, that overwhelming majorities in each one of the 13 Muslim-majority countries believe U.S. to be their enemy: hostile to their freedom, and to their democracy, and to their prosperity. And that was the situation BEFORE the present crisis.

The statements on October 16th and 17th, by Al-Sisi and King Abdullah, allow no way that the U.S. and Israeli regimes can leave this new Middle Eastern war as being anything but pariah-nations. If all of the Gazans will end up being slaughtered, the U.S. and Israel will be pariah-nations. If, instead, the U.S. and Israel will lose this war, then the U.S. and Israel will also be pariah-nations, for having tried to destroy the Palestinians. Either way, The American Century, which started on 25 July 1945 with the aim of taking control over all nations, will be ended, in ignominy, by this war.

On October 16th M.K. Badrakumar, who is perhaps the world’s leading former diplomat now reporting publicly on, and analyzing, geostrategic events, was the first person publicly to announce the immense earthquake in history that’s now occurring: he headlined “US faces defeat in geopolitical war in Gaza”, and he analogized these events to the termination of the Ottoman Empire (1300-1922), which, being allied with Germany in World War I, ended its empire (the Turkish empire) in 1922, at the same time that it perpetrated genocides while trying to hold onto its empire. Here is how Wikipedia refers to that:

During this time, the Ottoman government engaged in genocide against the Armenians, Assyrians, and Greeks.[42] The Empire’s defeat and the occupation of part of its territory by the Allied Powers in the aftermath of World War I resulted in its partitioning and the loss of its southern territories, which were divided between the United Kingdom and France. The successful Turkish War of Independence, led by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk against the occupying Allies, led to the emergence of the Republic of Turkey in the Anatolian heartland and the abolition of the Ottoman monarchy.[43]

(An interesting detail of Badrakumar’s analysis is his contradiction of Andrew Korybko’s prediction that India is heading to become part of a triumvirate, along with Russia and China, as leaders of the coming international order. And Badrakumar, whose analysis I agree with, writes as a seasoned former Indian diplomat. He severely criticizes the Indian Government’s support for Israel against Palestinians. Additionally, Badrakumar’s article documents the important role that Iran has been playing in helping to organize this termination of America’s global dominance.) Another astute analyst of geostrategy, the anonymous German author of the “Moon of Alabama” blog, headlined that the “West’s Pro-Israel Position Accelerates Its Loss Of Power”, and he quoted there from (and linked to) the Financial Times:

“We have definitely lost the battle in the Global South,” said one senior G7 diplomat. “All the work we have done with the Global South [over Ukraine] has been lost . . . Forget about rules, forget about world order. They won’t ever listen to us again.”

and, from the Rhodesist (or “neoconservative”) Andrew Carnegie’s ‘charities’, is this:

The unipolar era is at its end, major countries are more concerned with their cultural sovereignty and strategic autonomy than they have been in decades, and it seems inevitable that the once-dominant Western hegemony must gradually yield to a more diverse and multipolar system.

However, no mention was made by any of these keen observers of geostrategy, that, as I had headlined on 16 March 2023, “The Transformative Present Moment in History” raises the question: “Will it finally be FDR’s path? Or, instead, continuing on Truman’s path? That’s for us to decide — and to act accordingly. Because what’s at stake is our world. And our future.” Instead, the U.S.-and-allied position, that’s advocated by the Financial Times, the Carnegie Endowment, and other Rhodesist organizations, as well as by both of the political Parties in Washington (both of which are Rhodesist), is for a continuation of the U.S.-Government-imposed “rules-based international order” — as-if that hasn’t been, in fact, the U.S. regime’s demanded replacement of international law, by the U.S. regime’s international rules.

Basically, the United Nations now will have to be rebuilt upon FDR’s design for it (as I documented that in my “The Transformative Present Moment in History”). It’s the only way to replace all imperialisms by instituting a United Nations that has a monopoly on all geostrategic weaponry and on all international law-enforcement.

What’s needed isn’t yet other empires (Russian, Chinese, or any other) replacing ones that currently exist, but, instead, the replacement of all empires by the U.N. as being what FDR had designed it to be (but Tuman prevented it from becoming): an international and all-encompassing democratic federal republic of independent nations, responsible ONLY for international laws, and not for ANY national laws. Both China and Russia have been advocating essentially the same thing (FDR’s design), but will they now follow through on it and lead the world to what had been FDR’s design for the U.N.? That is now the big question. And the moment for this to happen, is finally arriving.

ChinUssia (or RussChina) is coming to bat, but how will it swing? Like yet more of Truman, or instead a turnabout: the way that FDR had planned for it to be?

However, Washington’s neoconservatives (followers of Cecil Rhodes’s view since 1877, advocating for America to win control over the entire world) — including Joe Biden — are doing everything to resist the FDR design, and to enforce the Truman one: the U.S. Government replacing the U.N. and thereby becoming the dictator over not only its own population but also over all other countries — global dictator. That’s the U.S. Government’s proposed “international rules-based order.” Biden thinks that he, whatever ‘international rules’ he chooses — and NOT international laws (determined by the U.N.) — should determine what is and isn’t allowed in international relations. And now Biden is finally cornered, in the Middle East, and he is panicking.

On October 26th, the retired British diplomat Alastaire Crooke headlined “Escalations Cannot Be Stopped – The White House Is Rattled; Escalations Might All Fuse Into ‘One’”, and he wrote:

The panicked White House is over-reacting – sending huge convoys (100s) of heavy-lift cargo planes loaded with bombs, missiles and air defences (THAAD and Patriot) to Israel but also to the Gulf, Jordan and Cyprus. Special Forces and 2,000 marines are being deployed too. Plus two aircraft carriers and their attendant vessels.

The U.S. thus is sending a veritable full-scale war Armada. This can only escalate tensions – and provoke counter-moves: Russia now is deploying on Black Sea patrol, MiG-31 aircraft equipped with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles (that can reach the U.S. carrier force off Cyprus), and China reportedly has dispatched naval vessels to the area. China, Russia, Iran and Gulf States are engaged in a frenzy of diplomacy to contain the conflict, even were Hizbullah to enter deeper into the conflict.

Biden is crashing the world into WW III. If Russia and/or China come to the defense of Iran if America (and/or Israel) invade Iran for coming to the defense of Muslims that are being slaughtered by Israel and America, then where will this war stop?

Either the U.S. will destroy the world, or it will conquer the world, but would its conquering the world be any better than if America simply destroys the world? However, there is also a third option: the neocons (Rhodesists — U.S.-imperialists) will be defeated and universally condemned. But perhaps Biden would rather that the world gets blown-up than that he be defeated.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report