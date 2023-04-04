Today is the biggest U.S. win, Russian loss, since 1991.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse

Today, 4 April 2023, Finland — which is only 507 miles away from Russia’s central command center, The Kremlin in Moscow — has joined America’s NATO military alliance against Russia, and so becomes an allowable location for the U.S. to place its nuclear missiles, which would then be within just a 7-minute blitz striking distance away from instantaneously annihilating Russia’s central command: so fast that for Russia to be able to recognize the missile had indeed been launched, and then to unleash all of the thousands of Russia’s nuclear weapons in response, would be impossible.

Until today, no NATO member nation was even nearly so close to The Kremlin. Finland’s joining it gives to America’s central command the “Nuclear Primacy” (ability to ‘win’ a nuclear war against Russia — not MERELY to prevent one) that it has been seeking ever since at least 2006, if not even prior to that.

There is much public discussion about how Bill Clinton brought, into NATO, Chechia, Hungary and Poland in 1999; and GW Bush brought in Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia in 2004; and Obama brought in Albania and Croatia in 2009; and Trump brought in Montenegro in 2017; and Biden brought in North Macedonia in 2020; but, as Zbig Brzezinski famously emphasized, the big prize would be Ukraine, and the reason for this is that Ukraine has the nearest of all foreign borders, away from Moscow: only 300 miles away, which would take a mere 5-minutes for a U.S. missile placed there to be able to annihilate The Kremlin. Nobody at that time even thought of Finland, just 507 miles from Moscow, because Finland has been a neutral country ever since the end of WW II in 1945. But Finland — the country that has the second-nearest foreign border away from Moscow (a mere two minutes farther away) — is almost as big a win for the people who control the U.S. Government as Ukraine would have been. Those people for whom winning Ukraine into NATO had been the big “get” before 2022, actually don’t even need Ukraine any more.

America’s top nuclear-strategic scientists reviewed America’s latest developments in nuclear-weapons technology on 1 March 2017 and wrote: “This increase in capability is astonishing — boosting the overall killing power of existing US ballistic missile forces by a factor of roughly three — and it creates exactly what one would expect to see, if a nuclear-armed state were planning to have the capacity to fight and win a nuclear war by disarming enemies with a surprise first strike.” So: now, Nuclear Primacy is finally coming clearly into view. Finland’s having joined NATO makes that nuclear-war ‘win’ significantly more possible than it was yesterday

The Nuclear Primacy nuclear-war-meta-strategy includes acceptance that at least a few million Americans would die in a U.S.-Russia war even under the best of circumstances but considers that to be well worth America’s then emerging after WW III as the unchallengeable master of the entire planet. The goal is now in view more clearly than it ever had been before 4 April 2023.

As regards Russia’s possible responses to it (in addition to Russia’s existing — though, of course, untested and untestable — “dead-hand” system of nuclear retaliation), I refer readers to my 3 April 2023 “Putin’s Enormous Blunder”, and to my article on the immediately following day (April 4th), “People’s responses to news-events are determined by personal prejudices: NOT logic, facts, and truth.” But what this all comes down to is that humans are far less rational and far less concerned with truth and with truthfulness and honesty than most people assume. This fact makes justice in the world exceedingly rare and little (if any) more than random. Consequently, the real danger of a globe-destroying war between nuclear superpowers is far higher than is generally expected. The danger isn’t merely of “an accidental nuclear war” but also of one that (on the American side) is intentional.

