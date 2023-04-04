The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Spring offensive ready. Elensky gives Russia one last chance. WaPo don’t talk about Nord Stream. U/1
Topic 920
WaPo: https://archive.ph/Xz8wT#selection-98.0-226.0
The Duran Shop Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theduranshop/
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
And they say we have to eat bugs to stop global warming.
Elensky warning and threatening Russia — still the comic!
I say the ‘Spring Offensive’ is going to be a jolly good sequel. It’s been highly recommended, everywhere yes, just as you tell. Of course, the Russians mustn’t know about it, and they don’t – I checked with them. The internet censorship is leak-proof. Russians are in the dark. This level of control bodes well for the next plandemic; I advise you to invest your crypto in covid mhra vaccines, and hand sanitiser, as well as the usual stick-on yellow feet, masks. Polka dot masks is a sure bet, but leopard skin trumps all for the ladies. Fast-poison food is… Read more »
I see in the picture of Ukrainian force at 1’57s , that the squaddies all look up the bloke with wrap round shades. So the US did manage to send the modern army equipment to Ukraine undetected by Russia’s electronic defence systems. after all. I know it takes much more than two months practice in the mirror to wear them convincingly, and he obviously has trained well. An army that looks like that is bound to win, they always do in Holywood.