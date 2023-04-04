TRANSGENDERCIDE — The Rhetoric Of Delusion

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Did you know that transgender people were being rounded up and murdered en masse? Probably not, because it isn’t happening, but some activists would have us believe they are. If you haven’t heard the term transgendercide or trans genocide, it is exactly what it sounds like. This portmanteau has been around since at least 2015 when it was used by the New York Times, but has been little used since. On April 1, a YouTuber who goes by the screen name Council of Geeks not only revived it but made a whole video about it. No, this wasn’t a joke.

The word genocide actually has an official international definition, and as you might suspect, it is a lot broader than mere mass murder. It includes for example causing serious “mental harm” to a group, a term that is clearly both subjective and open to widespread interpretation if not outright abuse.

While Council of Geeks concedes there is no government programme of mass murder directed at transgenders, he completely misses the point that the rise of this pernicious ideology is actually being fermented by certain governments, including the United States Government whose top health official is not only transgender himself – a dude in a dress – but is literally encouraging the “transitioning” of underage boys and girls.

Curiously, while claiming trans people – who are neither a race nor any kind of ethnic group – are being genocided, he ridicules the Great Replacement theory, which it needs to be pointed out isn’t a theory because it is happening, and if something is happening, it isn’t a theory. We can debate its cause or causes, but not the fact that it is actually happening.

Council of Geeks believes not only that laws are being framed to “discriminate” against trans people but that they are being murdered and subjected to violence more than any other segment of the population. Does this claim have any truth to it? Yes and no. For example, last August, a black transgender woman – ie a dude – was murdered in Milwaukee by a white man. (As he has not yet been arrested much less charged, his name will not be given here). Normally, when the victim is black and the perpetrator is white, we hear cries of racism, but not this time. AK Nation has covered this case in one of his live hangouts. The most likely motive for this murder is that the perpetrator thought he was about to have sex with a real woman and received a nasty shock. While one cannot of course condone such an over-reaction, it is clear that this particular transsexual, and perhaps many others are murdered because of making bad choices rather than out of “bias”.

There have unfortunately been many such murders recently in the United States. In some countries where there is a deep communal aversion to sexual deviancy of this kind, transgenders also suffer ill-treatment, but not in the UK. The most notorious such case there happened way back in 1972, notorious because three dullard youths were fitted up for the murder. Maxwell Confait was a transvestite/transsexual/homosexual prostitute – pick one or any permutation. He was almost certainly murdered by his landlord, with whom he had a bizarre relationship. Winston Goode committed suicide in 1974, around eighteen months before the three unfortunate youths had their convictions quashed.

Leaving all that aside, the main gripe Council of Geeks has is that legislation is said to be targeting trans people. And so it should! Trans people – who are not to be confused with intersex people – are made, not born. If an adult like Council of Geeks wants to take dangerous drugs and mutilate himself by castration, amputation of his penis and creating a faux vagina, he should be permitted to do so, however ill-advised.

If an attractive, reasonably young woman like the former Ellen Page wants to subject herself to similar horrific treatment, she has the right to do so. People should be strongly advised against going there, but at the end of the day if a man wants to throw himself in the river with a stone tied around his neck, that is his decision and his decision alone. The young are very different though; parents, guardians and not least the state have a duty to stop this madness, and that includes preventing people like Circle of Geeks from poisoning their minds.

