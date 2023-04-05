in Latest

MAP of Russia

220 Views 3 Votes 4 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
4 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Commit
Commit
April 5, 2023

You are a good man Eric. I agree with you ideologically. I just think you over estaminete the power of your country and world imperialism in general. Don’t worry we (Marxists) have won.

0
Reply
Kerwas
Kerwas
Reply to  Commit
April 5, 2023

And what make you believe that? Russia is active deconstruct your marxist “victory” after is has subjected to your idologie first hand

1
Reply
Commit
Commit
Reply to  Kerwas
April 5, 2023

What makes you believe Russian leadership is not following a Marxist strategy to defeat imperialism?

1
Reply
Crass
Crass
Reply to  Commit
April 5, 2023

Don’t worry we (Marxists) have won.”——The only thing you Marxists have won, is a place in hell, beside your master, the father of lies!

 ‘You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.’

0
Reply

TRANSGENDERCIDE — The Rhetoric Of Delusion

Nazi Skeletons in Finland and Sweden’s Closets