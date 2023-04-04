The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia Controls 85% Bakhmut, Missile-Drone Strikes, Rumours Kiev Counterattack, West MSM Admits Ukraine Morale Falling
Topic 808
As fatigue grows and morale wanes in Ukraine, defeat is a real possibility
The Russian invasion of Ukraine recently passed the one-year mark and I fear the country is on the verge of losing to Russia. As someone who has visited Ukraine multiple times on humanitarian missions, my last trip convinced me that the country is at a pivotal moment. Morale is slipping.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Thank you Mr Mercouris for this excellent analysis of the current situation and also in it’s wide context indeed, based upon a critical look at a Mr Mack’s statement about USA’s proxy war employing Ukraine.
John
Alex, I am totally blown away by this presentation… especially when you discussed the prescient case of Hans Litten. All the things America claims to hold dear like Human Rights, Democracy, and Freedom, have long ago collapsed. This is all crystalizing in the manhunt , indictment, and upcoming trial of Donald Trump. America’s two tiered justice system is a mockery of itself. In my life I have never seen a country so consumed by hate for their political opponents and indeed the severe personal animus against one man. The system oozes with this pathological obsession. I’m Canadian, but even here… Read more »