Warren Buffett Sold ALL of THIS Stock. Big New Investment Announcement Coming

Warren Buffett has made some changes to his Berkshire portfolio and it has caught the attention of investors. In addition to this, we are seeing institutions looking at the market froth and attempting to squeeze as much gains as possible out of it. While institutions believe that markets are overvalued they believe the Fed will support it should any issues arise. No worries, right?

Warren Buffett Buys Telecom, Drugmaker Stocks; Apple Cut In Berkshire Hathaway 13-F | Investor’s Business Daily

Warren Buffett Buys Telecom, Drugmaker Stocks; Apple Stake Cut Warren Buffett took a huge stake in Verizon stock while dumping JPMorgan stock entirely, according to a regulatory filing that reveals buys and sells in the closely watched Berkshire Hathaway ( BRKB) stock portfolio. The new Verizon stake is big: – Buffett paid $8.62 billion for the 147 million shares.

Warren Buffett Just Scored an Unexpected $1.4 Billion – and He’s About to Disclose Another Mystery Investment Soon

Warren Buffett Just Scored an Unexpected $1.4 Billion – and He’s About to Disclose Another Mystery Investment Soon Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is set to release its stock investments as of December 31, 2020, and investors are eagerly awaiting and speculating. See: Every Stock That Warren Buffett Owns, Ranked Find: 15 Genius Things I Learned at Lunch With Warren Buffett In its latest filing in November, the Oracle of Omaha omitted confidential information from the public Form 13F report and filed it separately with the U.S.

SEC FORM 13-F Information Table

SEC FORM 13-F Information Table The Securities and Exchange Commission has not necessarily reviewed the information in this filing and has not determined if it is accurate and complete. The reader should not assume that the information is accurate and complete.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC Top 13F Holdings

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC Detailed Profile of BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC portfolio of holdings. SEC Filings include 13F quarterly reports, 13D/G events and more.

Bitcoin’s rise reflects America’s decline | Financial Times

Bitcoin’s rise reflects America’s decline A little over 100 years ago, there was a bubble asset that rose and fell wildly over the course of a decade. People who held it would have lost 100 per cent of their money five different times. They would have, at various points, made huge fortunes, or seen the value of their asset destroyed by hyperinflation.

The World Will Pay More for Meat as Food Inflation Deepens

The World Will Pay More for Meat as Food Inflation Deepens (Bloomberg) — There are signs that the food inflation that’s gripped the world over the past year, raising prices of everything from shredded cheese to peanut butter, is about to get worse.The Covid-19 pandemic upended food supply chains, paralyzing shipping, sickening workers that keep the world fed and ultimately raising consumer grocery costs around the globe last year.

Exclusive: Kraft Heinz, Conagra may raise some product prices as grains, edible oil costs surge | Reuters

Exclusive: Kraft Heinz, Conagra may raise some product prices as grains, edible oil costs surge CHICAGO (Reuters) – Kraft Heinz Co and Conagra Brands Inc said they may choose to raise prices this year on some products that use wheat, sugar and other commodities that are becoming increasingly expensive due to high demand.

Warren Buffett has sold stock in Apple, Wells Fargo, and other financial companies. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

— APPENDICES —

•

— FOOTNOTES —

No Title Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

No Title “Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A

No Title FASTEST PACE OF MORTGAGE DEBT. Don’t worry though because it’s so cheap to borrow. No worries! If interest rates rise by just a little bit during the course of holding their mortgage, they’ll be unable to afford it. But central banks would never do that to us, would they? #debt

No Title We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer. #money #investments #debt

No Title IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta

The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I'm creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

