Meanwhile, in Australia | Melbourne COVID-skeptics rally results in arrests

This is classic “street muscle” fascism.
This is how it begins.
We don’t know what happens off camera.
When this starts it is time to exit.
The police know they are breaking the “social contact”.
They KNOW they are enforcing a criminal regime.
It is incredible that their grandfathers were lost at war fighting the same fascist NAZI method.
In reality the police are thugs protecting criminals.
Example from the UK:
https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/lockdown-police-constables-perspective
How can government be so cruel?
https://www.spreaker.com/user/acrnetwork/ep-53-theyd-never-do-that-to-us?utm_medium=widget&utm_source=user%3A7623132&utm_term=episode_title