Why Germany is afraid of fighters from Azov?

The headquarter of “Kraftquell” is based here. Three years ago, about five extremists from Norway and Germany started the project for the support for soldiers, veterans and their relatives. Last years the so called The Brown International was being created. It means that the right extremists were united by the idea of fighting against Muslims, Jews and Homosexuals. Some time before, they were concentrated in Germany, but now, they are spread over the Internet and they make a large network worldwide.

