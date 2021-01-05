SPAC Bubble Went HAYWIRE in 2020 as Real Estate, Stocks, Tech IPO’s All Defy Gravity!

source / The Money GPS

Do you believe in unicorns? Of course you do, that was a silly question. Today you need to believe in unicorns to believe in the nonsense we’re seeing each and every day. SPAC has become synonymous with easy money and while certainly some good companies and investments can be associated with a SPAC, they in no way should be connected. It’s simply a matter of what’s happening underneath it. But nobody cares I guess. What an absolute mess.

Return of the SPAC: They’re Back and Bigger than Ever

Return of the SPAC: They’re Back and Bigger than Ever In 2020, SPACs raised over $82 billion in capital. That’s more funds in one year than in the last 10 years combined. But what exactly is a SPAC, and how have they changed over the years? SPAC IPOs are essentially the opposite of traditional IPOs.

ds-spacs-2.png (1200×1200)

No Title No Description

So Far, The Bulls Are Disappointed In “Santa” (Full Version) – RIA

So Far, The Bulls Are Disappointed In “Santa” (Full Version) – RIA In this issue of “So Far, The Bulls Are Disappointed In Santa.” For many of our loyal readers, 2020 was a very tough year. From family tragedy to job loss, business loss, and financial hardships due to the pandemic and economic shutdowns. I know this from the hundreds of emails I have received over the last 9-months.

System-Leverage-Rates-123120.png (718×493)

No Title No Description

Total-SystemDebt-GDP-123120.png (715×500)

No Title No Description

Canada 2021 Housing Forecasts Call For A Boom … Or The Worst Crash in 40 Years | HuffPost Canada

Canadian Housing Forecasts Call For A Boom … Or Worst Crash In 40 Years This could be the toughest year in living memory to make predictions about the economy ― especially the housing market. Amid the worst economic slowdown in decades, home sales and prices soared in many Canadian cities in 2020, along with housing markets in many other countries.

The Year of Buyer’s Remorse – New York Times Post

The Year of Buyer’s Remorse – New York Times Post Jenn Takahashi remembers March 27 as the date she panic-bought a Nintendo Switch Lite. She realized her colleagues were playing an online game called Animal Crossing in which your character, usually an anthropomorphic animal, moves to a deserted island, helps develop it, and then hangs out there with other creatures.

Exploding Debt Levels Mean Stocks Can’t Go ‘To the Moon’ Forever

Exploding Debt Levels Mean Stocks Can’t Go ‘To the Moon’ Forever (Bloomberg) — Peter Cecchini, founder and CEO of AlphaOmega Advisors, joins the latest “What Goes Up” podcast to discuss the crazy year that was 2020 in markets, and to give his outlook for what’s to come.

Global-Reserve-Currencies-USD-share-2014_2020-q3.png (489×440)

No Title No Description

Global-Reserve-Currencies-USD-share-annual-2020-q3-.png (500×400)

No Title No Description

Global-Reserve-Currencies-share-time-ex-USD-EUR-2014-2020-q3.png (492×520)

No Title No Description

The stock market is rising higher and higher. There has never been a time in which so many investors have been putting money like this into the markets before. More tech stocks are becoming household names. Many unicorns are born every day. Billion dollar companies with excessive debt, SPAC deals, and IPO’s are absorbing the insatiable investor appetite.

— APPENDICES —

— The Money GPS: To get where you want to be, you have to know where you are now. (Instagram Jan 4, 2021)

— The Money GPS: Aim Higher (Instagram Dec 17, 2020)

— The Money GPS: Never lose money (Instagram Dec 16, 2020)

— The Money GPS: Master one thing before moving on. Know where you are in the cycle. (Instagram Dec 15, 2020)

— The Money GPS: Be a better investor | How to be a better investor. Window shop! (Instagram Dec 12, 2020)

— FOOTNOTES —

No Title Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

No Title We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer. #money #investments #debt

No Title IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta

— PLAYLISTS —

• The Amazon GPS – Mini YouTube eCourse

• The Money GPS – How To and Solutions

• The Money GPS Easy eCourse

• How To Fix the Economy

•

No Title The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT

HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com

LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com

SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps

PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9

OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate

AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store

T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com

MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books

Sources Used in This Video: http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2021

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

#money #finance #invest

Twitter Instagram Facebook

# T h e M o n e y G P S

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report