Ray Dalio: Are We In A Bubble? Warns of Major Overheating in THESE Stocks

Ray Dalio asks the question, are we in a bubble? He provides historical context, some charts and facts to give us a reminder of where we are at in the cycle. I think it’s important to step back, zoom out, and ultimately realize that everything operates in a cycle. We cannot escape this natural occurrence despite the audacity of the central planners, suggesting they can do just that. The arrogance or flat out deception, depending how you look at it, should be appalling to the general public, but instead, they are sold on the lies of more and more for everyone, free of charge.
Current Conditions Compared to Previous Bubbles
Are We In a Stock Market Bubble?
Are We In a Stock Market Bubble?
I’ve seen a lot of bubbles in my time and I have studied even more in history, so I know what I mean by a bubble and I systemized it into a “bubble indicator” that I monitor to help give me perspective on each market.
Ray Dalio is asking the questions here and giving historical context. Warren Buffett has sold stock in Apple, Wells Fargo, and other financial companies. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.
Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.
BillAckman joins the group believing that inflation will pick up and its impact will be felt in markets. As far as I’m concerned, people are going to hate me more than ever. That’s ok. Be prepared for the worst. Hope for the best. Diversify. Hedge your bets.
“Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A
FASTEST PACE OF MORTGAGE DEBT. Don’t worry though because it’s so cheap to borrow. No worries! If interest rates rise by just a little bit during the course of holding their mortgage, they’ll be unable to afford it. But central banks would never do that to us, would they? #debt
We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer. #money #investments #debt
IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta
CLUBHOUSE. I’m thinking about doing a daily Clubhouse chat. Anyone would be able to come on and ask me questions directly. I want to do something that other creators are not doing.
I know not many people are on this app yet since in invite only but basically just download the app, choose a username, and wait to get in. I’ll let you know before I proceed on my end so nobody misses it. 2/2 #clubhouse #clubhouseapp
— The Money GPS: Clubhouse. Get in the app because I'm planning on going live daily.
The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT
