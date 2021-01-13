Prepare For A Tsunami of Mega Inflation! Central Banks Have Triggered the Wave

The Fed has expected their fake inflation measures to finally achieve their goal of 2% or more at some point in the near future. While most developed nations have been unable to achieve anywhere near their inflation targets by printing excessive amounts of fiat garbage currency, that certainly won’t stop them from accelerating those trends. Of course, real inflation has been up significantly and some expect it to start to get out of control in 2021. Only time will tell.
Five Forces Driving The 2021 Economy – RIA
Five Forces Driving The 2021 Economy – RIA
Social, cultural, and behavioral patterns create economic forces evident in the buying and selling of goods and services. The pandemic shocked demand and supply channels of the real economy causing social, relationship, geographic and financial dislocations. These dislocations have changed social behavior, desires, relationships, and expectations temporarily and, in other cases, permanently.
2-6.png (564×451)
No Title
No Description
3-3.png (1050×549)
No Title
No Description
4-2.png (1021×647)
No Title
No Description
5-2.png (996×1009)
No Title
No Description
Debt-GDP-InterestRates-010721.png (1018×567)
No Title
No Description
Rates-GDP-Wages-Inflation-010721.png (872×564)
No Title
No Description
Rates-EconomicCiomposite-010721.png (873×566)
No Title
No Description
gs credit credit 7_0.jpg (975×692)
No Title
No Description
real IG yields.jpg (660×514)
No Title
No Description
bfmE1D7.jpg (968×537)
No Title
No Description
bfm4C97.jpg (968×540)
No Title
No Description
bfm94FD.jpg (968×538)
No Title
No Description
Bank Stocks Are Back in Vogue on Stimulus, Interest-Rate Outlook – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-01-10/bank-stocks-are-back-in-vogue-on-stimulus-interest-rate-outlook?srnd=premium-canada
-1x-1.png (1200×675)
No Title
No Description
Yellow cabdrivers in New York struggle to stay alive as the pandemic rages on – CNN
‘We’re on the brink of utter collapse.’ Yellow cabdrivers in New York struggle to stay alive as the pandemic rages on
For Augustine Tang, driving a taxi was a way to carry on his father’s legacy, who died unexpectedly in 2015. But the coronavirus pandemic has turned his taxi into a burden, a sentiment shared by thousands of other cabdrivers in New York.
Macy’s to close 45 stores this year
Macy’s to close 45 stores this year
Even before the lockdowns in the United States last year, Macy’s had announced the plan to close 125 of its least productive stores to tackle plummeting mall traffic. “Macy’s is committed to rightsizing our store fleet by concentrating our existing retail locations in desirable and well-trafficked A and B malls,” Macy’s said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.
Family Video closing all stores, including 14 in the St. Louis region | Local Business | stltoday.com
Family Video closing all stores, including 14 in the St. Louis region
GLENVIEW, Ill. – Family Video confirmed Tuesday it will permanently close all stores nationwide, including 14 in the St. Louis area. The video store, also known for selling games and store fixtures, has more than 250 remaining stores nationwide.
Kauai Marriott Resort to layoff 457, change management – Pacific Business News
Kauai Marriott Resort to layoff 457, change management – Pacific Business News
Kauai Marriott Resort is planning to cease operations on March 1 of the new year, resulting in potential permanent layoffs of 457 hotel employees – according to a Worker Adjustment Retraining Notification, or WARN notice, the resort filed with the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.
The stock market continues to move higher and higher. We are seeing tech stocks, technology stocks rising higher and higher to new record highs constantly. Interest rates are very low and so investors are looking for places to put their capital, cash, money. Debt is expanding alongside this stock market growth.
— APPENDICES —
— The Money GPS: BITCOIN HITS $40,000 (Instagram Jan 7, 2021)
— The Money GPS: To get where you want to be, you have to know where you are now. (Instagram Jan 4, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Aim Higher (Instagram Dec 17, 2020)
— The Money GPS: Never lose money (Instagram Dec 16, 2020)
— The Money GPS: Master one thing before moving on. Know where you are in the cycle. (Instagram Dec 15, 2020)
— The Money GPS: Be a better investor | How to be a better investor. Window shop! (Instagram Dec 12, 2020)
- The Money GPS: The Untold Truth About Money. Inside the Failing Financial System Master Plan – Mini Documentary
- The Money GPS: How To Get Out of An Economic Crisis. Action Steps To Excel, Prosper, and Prepare!
- The Money GPS: If You’re Dealing With Unemployment, Wage Cuts, or Crisis THIS Is What You Must Do
- The Money GPS: Who Controls the World? These Organizations, Institutions, and Families Run the Show
- The Money GPS: Rothschild and Rockefeller Team Up With the Vatican! Follow the Money…
- The Money GPS: The Broken Economy Leaving Millions Without A Job! Economic Crisis or Opportunity?
- The Money GPS: BIS Central Banker Admits EPIC Level Crisis Is the Most Likely Result of Global Mass QE
— FOOTNOTES —
No Title
Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.
No Title
We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer. #money #investments #debt
No Title
IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta
— PLAYLISTS —
• The Amazon GPS – Mini YouTube eCourse
• The Money GPS – How To and Solutions
How To Fix the Economy – Introduction
How To Fix the Economy – Bailouts
How To Fix the Economy – Food
How To Fix the Economy – Central Bank
How To Fix the Economy – Manufacturing
How To Fix the Economy – Financial Markets
How To Fix the Economy – Media
How To Fix the Economy – Overseas Investment
•
No Title
The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT
HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com
LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com
SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps
PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9
OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate
AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store
T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com
MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books
Sources Used in This Video: http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2021
The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
What Is The Money GPS? The Money GPS is a news aggregation source. It compiles data from government documents, white papers, mainstream news articles, financial reports, supranational entity reports, financial charts, and any other relevant information. The information is collected, dots are connected, and compiled into videos which tend to be around 10 minutes in length. Subjects include anything from central banks, debt, stock market analysis, and information which is specifically ALTERNATIVE to what the majority of people believe. If you are looking for stock tips or help with building your portfolio, this channel is not for you. If you… Read more »
“Do you think that REAL (Not Core PCE, or CPI) inflation will pick up in 2021?”
#TheMoneyGPS
The Corbett Report: Your Guide to the Great Reset