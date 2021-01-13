Prepare For A Tsunami of Mega Inflation! Central Banks Have Triggered the Wave

source / The Money GPS

The Fed has expected their fake inflation measures to finally achieve their goal of 2% or more at some point in the near future. While most developed nations have been unable to achieve anywhere near their inflation targets by printing excessive amounts of fiat garbage currency, that certainly won’t stop them from accelerating those trends. Of course, real inflation has been up significantly and some expect it to start to get out of control in 2021. Only time will tell.

Five Forces Driving The 2021 Economy – RIA

Five Forces Driving The 2021 Economy – RIA Social, cultural, and behavioral patterns create economic forces evident in the buying and selling of goods and services. The pandemic shocked demand and supply channels of the real economy causing social, relationship, geographic and financial dislocations. These dislocations have changed social behavior, desires, relationships, and expectations temporarily and, in other cases, permanently.

Bank Stocks Are Back in Vogue on Stimulus, Interest-Rate Outlook – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-01-10/bank-stocks-are-back-in-vogue-on-stimulus-interest-rate-outlook?srnd=premium-canada

Yellow cabdrivers in New York struggle to stay alive as the pandemic rages on – CNN

‘We’re on the brink of utter collapse.’ Yellow cabdrivers in New York struggle to stay alive as the pandemic rages on For Augustine Tang, driving a taxi was a way to carry on his father’s legacy, who died unexpectedly in 2015. But the coronavirus pandemic has turned his taxi into a burden, a sentiment shared by thousands of other cabdrivers in New York.

Macy’s to close 45 stores this year

Macy’s to close 45 stores this year Even before the lockdowns in the United States last year, Macy’s had announced the plan to close 125 of its least productive stores to tackle plummeting mall traffic. “Macy’s is committed to rightsizing our store fleet by concentrating our existing retail locations in desirable and well-trafficked A and B malls,” Macy’s said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Family Video closing all stores, including 14 in the St. Louis region | Local Business | stltoday.com

Family Video closing all stores, including 14 in the St. Louis region GLENVIEW, Ill. – Family Video confirmed Tuesday it will permanently close all stores nationwide, including 14 in the St. Louis area. The video store, also known for selling games and store fixtures, has more than 250 remaining stores nationwide.

Kauai Marriott Resort to layoff 457, change management – Pacific Business News

Kauai Marriott Resort to layoff 457, change management – Pacific Business News Kauai Marriott Resort is planning to cease operations on March 1 of the new year, resulting in potential permanent layoffs of 457 hotel employees – according to a Worker Adjustment Retraining Notification, or WARN notice, the resort filed with the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.

The stock market continues to move higher and higher. We are seeing tech stocks, technology stocks rising higher and higher to new record highs constantly. Interest rates are very low and so investors are looking for places to put their capital, cash, money. Debt is expanding alongside this stock market growth.

