Mass Exodus of New York and California as Financial Companies and Wealthy Flee!

source

People and businesses need to worry about their bottom line. If the money isn’t there, they make changes. When it’s not possible, they may go bankrupt. Today, many companies are moving, many wealthy people are moving, many people in general are moving, perhaps more than we have seen in a very long time. This could create a huge problem for some areas and could result in life extension for other areas as the global economy weakens.

Distress looms over U.S. commercial real estate in 2021 – MarketWatch

Distress looms over U.S. commercial real estate in 2021 The world may remember 2020 as the year “normal life” was torn up by the coronavirus pandemic. But for many owners of U.S. commercial real estate, the big trouble hasn’t even started. “I think it’s going to be a two-headed monster,” said Pat Jackson, chief executive officer and founderof Sabal Capital Partners in Irvine, Calif., of the outlook for struggling commercial buildings.

Is this the end of cities in America? | TheHill

Is this the end of cities in America? This is the year that officially ended the boom of cities that started in the 1990s. The mirage of cities buffeted by white-collar jobs and supported by wealthy citizens willing to take on just one more tax increase is officially kaput.

Best US Cities to Move to During Covid: Where and Why Americans Are Relocating – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-12-14/best-us-cities-to-move-to-during-covid-where-and-why-americans-are-relocating

1400x-1.png (1400×905)

No Title No Description

Goldman Plots Florida Base for Asset Management in NYC Blow – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-12-06/goldman-plots-florida-base-for-asset-management-in-a-blow-to-nyc

Deutsche Bank raises prospect of moving half its New York staff | Financial Times

Deutsche Bank raises prospect of moving half its New York staff Deutsche Bank could move as many as half its 4,600 Manhattan staff to smaller US hubs in the next five years, the lender’s US head told the Financial Times, underlining the threat to New York’s dominance as a corporate centre in the aftermath of the pandemic.

U.S. Poised for Wave of Evictions in January as Federal Ban Expires – WSJ

U.S. Poised for Wave of Evictions in January as Federal Ban Expires Millions of U.S. renters face the prospect of eviction in January unless federal officials extend protections put in place during the Covid-19 pandemic. That month is when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s ban on evictions is set to expire.

2020 Box Office: Domestic Revenue Falls to 40-Year Low | Hollywood Reporter

2020 Box Office: Domestic Revenue Falls to 40-Year Low Mid-December is usually a launching pad for yuletide-fueled holiday blockbusters. That isn’t the case this year as Hollywood and theater owners grapple with the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and a virtual nine-month standstill in moviegoing that will result in the worst showing for domestic ticket sales in at least four decades.

Sizzling Tech IPO Market Leaves Investors Befuddled – WSJ

Sizzling Tech IPO Market Leaves Investors Befuddled A frenzy has hit the market for newly listed tech stocks. Last week, searing demand sent DoorDash Inc.’s stock up 86% in its trading debut Wednesday, while Airbnb Inc.’s shares more than doubled in their debut a day later.

GS spac 3.jpg (664×461)

No Title No Description

gs spac 1.jpg (818×547)

No Title No Description

G10 central banks_1.jpg (1089×518)

No Title No Description

1-23.png (564×423)

No Title No Description

Butler on wheels, salad-cutting robot: How COVID-19 sped up automation – U.S. – Stripes

Butler on wheels, salad-cutting robot: How COVID-19 sped up automation Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See other free reports here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription. For decades, the attitude of unions and their advocates to increased automation could be summed up in one word: no.

We have seen many changes in the economy in 2020. More people are moving to areas like Florida and leaving areas like California and New York. Big businesses like Goldman are also doing the same. With interest rates so low and money money pushed into the system capital is seemingly very easy to come by.

— APPENDICES —

— The Money GPS: Never lose money (Instagram Dec 16, 2020)

— The Money GPS: Master one thing before moving on. Know where you are in the cycle. (Instagram Dec 15, 2020)

— The Money GPS: Be a better investor | How to be a better investor. Window shop! (Instagram Dec 12, 2020)

— FOOTNOTES —

No Title Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

No Title IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta

No Title I’m listening to the Fed press conference. Jerome Powell hasn’t said one useful thing. This is painful. #jeromepowell #fed #thefed

No Title We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer. #money #investments #debt

— PLAYLISTS —

• The Amazon GPS – Mini YouTube eCourse

• The Money GPS – How To and Solutions

• The Money GPS Easy eCourse

• How To Fix the Economy

•

No Title The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT

HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com

LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com

SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps

PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9

OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate

AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store

T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com

MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books

Sources Used in This Video: http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2020

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

#money #finance #invest

Twitter Instagram Facebook

# T h e M o n e y G P S

0 0 vote Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report