93% of World in Recession as Nearly Half of Small Businesses May Close! Economic Contraction

There has never been a time like this in history. More money has been flowing into financial markets and yet the economies around the world have been suffering. In addition, the prospects for the following year are even worse. This is not sustainable when adding more debt on top of a weak economy, is the supposed solution. This cannot end well.

48% Of Small Businesses Risk Closing In Q4 Boston, MA, November 25, 2020: Though Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday and other traditional sales-driving events are just around the corner, an increasing percentage of small business owners fear they won’t make enough money during the rest of Q4 to stay afloat.

More Than Half of New York’s Restaurants Are in Danger of Closing: Survey Across the country, restaurants have been decimated by the pandemic. But according to a new survey conducted by the New York State Restaurant Association, in partnership with the National Restaurant Association, New York restaurants are hurting more from the economic crisis in comparison to the industry nationwide.

"The S&P 500's P/E ratio has moved from 20.6 at the start of 2020 to 30.3 today, on pace for the highest year-end multiple on record (using TTM earnings).

How Japan nationalized its stock market The concept of a creature dining on its own tail – suggesting a self-generated growth cycle – is a macabre one. So how about blowing it up to its logical limit: A whale eating its own tail? In fact, this “whale of a tale” – excuse the puns – is exactly what is happening in Japanese financial circles.

BofA: Central Banks Are Buying $1.3 Billion In Assets Every Hour, Creating A “Frankenbull” Market One week after BofA CIO Michael Hartnett issued a “code red” for stocks after publishing a report in which he showed that while current market euphoria has surpassed dot com levels, what was going now is absolutely staggering and it’s only getting crazier with each passing day and new all

The financial system has seen an influx of money. More debt has been piling in. Mortgages are growing. Stocks are rising higher. Equities are seeing gains especially with tech stocks. ETF’s.

