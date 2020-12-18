93% of World in Recession as Nearly Half of Small Businesses May Close! Economic Contraction

There has never been a time like this in history. More money has been flowing into financial markets and yet the economies around the world have been suffering. In addition, the prospects for the following year are even worse. This is not sustainable when adding more debt on top of a weak economy, is the supposed solution. This cannot end well.
93 economies recession.jpg (550×387)
Alignable: 48% Of Small Businesses Risk Closing in Q4, New Poll Says – Alignable
48% Of Small Businesses Risk Closing In Q4
Boston, MA, November 25, 2020: Though Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday and other traditional sales-driving events are just around the corner, an increasing percentage of small business owners fear they won’t make enough money during the rest of Q4 to stay afloat.
More Than Half of New York’s Restaurants Are in Danger of Closing, According to New Survey – Eater NY
More Than Half of New York’s Restaurants Are in Danger of Closing: Survey
Across the country, restaurants have been decimated by the pandemic. But according to a new survey conducted by the New York State Restaurant Association, in partnership with the National Restaurant Association, New York restaurants are hurting more from the economic crisis in comparison to the industry nationwide.
leverage surge.jpg (1143×898)
worst contraction ever.jpg (560×358)
investors reach.jpg (577×480)
56a12847408c99eb1846821f9961d98a (968×355)
cf1af33e088c2104654b50d960701cab (847×612)
The Super-Rich Are Buying Luxury Online Like Never Before – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-12-07/the-super-rich-are-buying-luxury-online-like-never-before?cmpid=BBD120720_OUS&utm_medium=email&utm_source=newsletter&utm_term=201207&utm_campaign=openamericas&sref=RJ2RlMrh
EpBcBQrXIAIjykJ (1200×773)
(2) Charlie Bilello on Twitter:
“The S&P 500’s P/E ratio has moved from 20.6 at the start of 2020 to 30.3 today, on pace for the highest year-end multiple on record (using TTM earnings). $SPX https://t.co/Pxqg1r3aWJ” / Twitter
⚡2020 IPO FRENZY⚡ pic.twitter.com/VY8LO8pa8b
— 2020 IPO FRENZY
https://twitter.com/WinfieldSmart/status/1337749351356100612/photo/2
How Japan nationalized its stock market – Asia Times
How Japan nationalized its stock market
The concept of a creature dining on its own tail – suggesting a self-generated growth cycle – is a macabre one. So how about blowing it up to its logical limit: A whale eating its own tail? In fact, this “whale of a tale” – excuse the puns – is exactly what is happening in Japanese financial circles.
Eco Week: Fed’s Nightmare Year Isn’t Over Yet as U.S. Jobs Sour – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-12-12/fed-s-nightmare-year-isn-t-over-yet-as-u-s-jobs-sour-eco-week?srnd=premium-canada
BofA: Central Banks Are Buying $1.3 Billion In Assets Every Hour, Creating A “Frankenbull” Market | ZeroHedge
BofA: Central Banks Are Buying $1.3 Billion In Assets Every Hour, Creating A “Frankenbull” Market
One week after BofA CIO Michael Hartnett issued a “code red” for stocks after publishing a report in which he showed that while current market euphoria has surpassed dot com levels, what was going now is absolutely staggering and it’s only getting crazier with each passing day and new all
Money Managers’ Record-Low Fees Are About to Sink Even Lower – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-12-08/money-managers-record-low-fees-are-about-to-sink-even-lower#:~:text=Money%20Managers’%20Record%2DLow%20Fees%20Are%20About%20to%20Sink%20Even%20Lower,-By&text=The%20pressure%20on%20money%20managers,Brown%20Brothers%20Harriman%20out%20Tuesday.
Goldman’s Florida Flirtation Stings Shaken NYC Office Market – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-12-08/goldman-s-florida-flirtation-stings-in-shaken-nyc-office-market?srnd=business-of-equality&sref=6uww027M
The financial system has seen an influx of money. More debt has been piling in. Mortgages are growing. Stocks are rising higher. Equities are seeing gains especially with tech stocks. ETF’s.
Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.
IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta
I’m listening to the Fed press conference. Jerome Powell hasn’t said one useful thing. This is painful. #jeromepowell #fed #thefed
We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer. #money #investments #debt
•
The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT
