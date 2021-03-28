How the Suez Canal Chaos Will Directly Impact You! Price Inflation Will HEAT UP!

source / The Money GPS

We have a very fragile system and on rare occasions that fragility becomes very clear. It is quickly forgotten as we move onto the next thing. Today we are seeing how fragile the shipping industry is as it relies on trade routes that are potentially at risk of failure for more reason than one. This will have direct consequences on you and your investments. Here’s everything you need to know.

Capella Space on Twitter:

“Capella’s #SAR constellation captures the Ever Given container ship blocking the Suez Canal with very high resolution 50 cm imagery as of 9:36am local Egyptian time. https://t.co/R79MsWaZAE” / Twitter

Suez Canal blockage is delaying an estimated $400 million an hour in goods

Ever Given, a massive cargo ship, is still stuck in the Suez Canal

Suez Canal – Google Maps

EVER GIVEN Current Position (Cargo A, MMSI: 353136000, IMO: 9811000) – MyShipTracking

Energy Industry Grapples With Fallout From Suez Canal Blockage – WSJ

Suez blockade

Suez Canal could be blocked for weeks by ‘beached whale’ ship | Reuters

Your Instant Coffee May Soon Be at Risk From Suez Blockage – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-25/your-instant-coffee-may-soon-be-at-risk-from-suez-blockage

Top exporters of crude and products via Suez Canal

Top importers of crude and products via Suez Canal

Oil Lobby Backs Climate Action Plan – WSJ

Oil Lobby Backs Climate Action Plan WASHINGTON-The oil industry’s top lobbying group will push Congress for legislation to price carbon emissions across the economy, in a sharp policy turnabout a decade after the industry helped kill a similar effort to address climate change.

Americans Made an Additional $1.1 Trillion Last Year on Stimulus

Americans Made an Additional $1.1 Trillion Last Year on Stimulus Bloomberg 1 day ago Alex Tanzi (Bloomberg) — Americans earned an additional $1.1 trillion last year — the most ever in data dating back to 1930 — thanks entirely to stimulus checks and other government aid. Total U.S.

$1,400 stimulus checks went to some who may not need them

Some $1,400 stimulus checks went to people who didn’t need them. Experts say that may be OK The American Rescue Plan gave $1,400 checks to single adults who earn up to $75,000. Partial checks went to people with $75,000 to $80,000 of income. (The thresholds are double for married couples.) Families also get extra payments for dependents. A family of four, for example, stands to get up to $5,600.

Suez Canal blockage will compound an already difficult market. Markets are expecting increasing inflation coming. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

