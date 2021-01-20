Every Major U.S. Bank Has Warned Correction Coming BUT Will the Fed Will Stop A Crash?

source / The Money GPS

While every major bank is suggesting the market is well overdue for a correction, extremely overvalued, and at historic undeserved heights, they continuously increase their targets. They know it’s a mess. The media will talk about the political side. They’ll talk about health issues. They’ll even throw in a kitten or two to make you feel all better. But the truth is that the Fed is pumping this market up with their activities and that has given investors and speculators the green light to go all in.

elevated RAI.jpg (767×467)

growth optimism.jpg (929×571)

Goldman RAI record high.jpg (870×535)

RAI elevated levels.jpg (1003×636)

RAI timing.jpg (993×428)

spx path arkmet.jpg (853×575)

Stock Froth Boiled After $600 Checks. Now $1,400 May Be Coming – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-01-16/stock-froth-boiled-after-600-checks-now-1-400-may-be-coming?srnd=premium-canada

A ‘Very Young’ Bull Market in Stocks Is Still Minting Believers – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-01-16/a-very-young-bull-market-in-stocks-is-still-minting-believers?srnd=premium-canada

A ‘Very Young’ Bull Market in Stocks Is Still Minting Believers

A ‘Very Young’ Bull Market in Stocks Is Still Minting Believers (Bloomberg) — They know about the stretched valuations and everything that must go right to keep stocks aloft. And yet rather than shy away from frothy markets, plenty of investors are only now jumping in.

Goldman Sachs Saw the Commodities Boom Early – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-01-16/blankfein-called-it-now-the-whole-world-is-watching-commodities?srnd=premium-canada

bfm2B05.jpg (1008×555)

Grocery prices up 50% as Shijiazhuang in China enters 11th day of COVID lockdown ｜ Apple Daily

Grocery prices up 50% as Shijiazhuang in China enters 11th day of COVID lockdown ｜ Apple Daily Grocery prices in Shijiazhuang in northern China have soared by 50% as authorities started a citywide lockdown on Jan. 6 to stem the coronavirus outbreak. The novel coronavirus pandemic has continued to fester in Hebei province, where most of the cases are concentrated in Shijiazhuang, the provincial capital city.

Assets: Total Assets: Total Assets (Less Eliminations from Consolidation): Wednesday Level (WALCL) | FRED | St. Louis Fed

Assets: Total Assets: Total Assets (Less Eliminations from Consolidation): Wednesday Level Source: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (US) Release: H.4.1 Factors Affecting Reserve Balances Units: Frequency: Suggested Citation: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (US), Assets: Total Assets: Total Assets (Less Eliminations from Consolidation): Wednesday Level [WALCL], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St.

Assets: Securities Held Outright: U.S. Treasury Securities: All: Wednesday Level (TREAST) | FRED | St. Louis Fed

Assets: Securities Held Outright: U.S. Treasury Securities: All: Wednesday Level Source: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (US) Release: H.4.1 Factors Affecting Reserve Balances Units: Frequency: Notes: The total face value of U.S. Treasury securities held by the Federal Reserve. This total is broken out in the lines below. Purchases or sales of U.S.

FRB: H.4.1 Release–Factors Affecting Reserve Balances– January 14, 2021

FRB: H.4.1 Release–Factors Affecting Reserve Balances– January 14, 2021 FEDERAL RESERVE statistical release For Release at 4:30 P.M. Eastern time January 14, 2021 The Board’s H.4.1 statistical release, “Factors Affecting Reserve Balances of Depository Institutions and Condition Statement of Federal Reserve Banks,” has been modified to reflect the Federal Reserve’s return of a portion of Treasury’s equity investment in the MS Facilities LLC (Main Street Lending Program), which occurred on January 8, 2021.

The stock market continues to move higher and higher. We are seeing tech stocks, technology stocks rising higher and higher to new record highs constantly. Interest rates are very low and so investors are looking for places to put their capital, cash, money. Debt is expanding alongside this stock market growth. The bond market, sovereign bonds, debt of countries all interesting to watch as financial indicators.

Janet Yellen at top of Treasury would give boost to bull investors, Jim Cramer says CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday suggested bullish investors will have a leg up under the Biden administration. Reacting to comments Janet Yellen, President-elect Joe Biden’s Treasury secretary nominee, provided senators during her confirmation hearing earlier that day, Cramer welcomed her focus on addressing the U.S. job market.

Austin Expected to be Nation’s Hottest Housing Market in 2021, Leading a Sunbelt Surge – Zillow Research A panel of economists and real estate experts expect Austin to outperform the national market by the largest margin, followed by Phoenix, Nashville, Tampa and Denver Expensive coastal markets New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles are most likely to underperform, though Zillow expects growth in every market Key tailwinds

No Title Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

No Title We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer. #money #investments #debt

No Title IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta

