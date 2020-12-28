Could Major Risks in Emerging Markets Bring Crisis to U.S? Which Country Is Most Vulnerable?

Weakness is pervasive in the global economy. Boarded up stores are so common. Entire industries disrupted. But is there anything that will change this pattern?
Covid-19 Caused Chaos for Investors in 2020. These Hedge Funds Earned Billions.
Covid-19 Caused Chaos for Investors in 2020. These Hedge Funds Earned Billions.
For little-known hedge-fund manager Jim Davis, 2020 is a career-defining year. The one-time analyst for famed hedge-fund manager Julian Robertson Jr. came into the year managing $675 million at his Woodson Capital Management. That ballooned to about $1.7 billion by the end of November after bets he made against bricks-and-mortar retailers and on e-commerce firms hit pay dirt.
For Many Bars, Christmas Could Be Last Call
For Many Bars, Christmas Could Be Last Call
The bar industry is in crisis. Flagged early on as risky for the spread of Covid-19, some bars managed to survive because either they were permitted some indoor seating or they got by on outdoor seating. Now, bars that remain open are relying on the critical holiday season to produce enough revenue to keep the doors open.
'We are struggling': A bleak Christmas for America's jobless
‘We are struggling’: A bleak Christmas for America’s jobless
NEW YORK (AP) – Last Christmas, Shanita Matthews cooked up a feast for her family of three: Roast chicken, barbecue spareribs, spinach, macaroni and cheese. This year? They’ll stick with tuna fish and crackers, among the few items she can afford at the supermarket.
Cars line up early to benefit from the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona on Christmas Eve
Cars line up early to benefit from the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona on Christmas Eve
TUCSON (KVOA) – In the early hours of Christmas Eve, twelve semi-trucks are at the Kino Sports Complex unloading food to get ready for their final distribution. In May, the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona moved its food distribution to the parking area near Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Line Stretches 15 Blocks As Actress Ta'Rhonda Jones And Her Foundation Give Away Toys, Food In West Garfield Park
Line Stretches 15 Blocks As Actress Ta’Rhonda Jones And Her Foundation Give Away Toys, Food In West Garfield Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago actress and her foundation brought 3,000 toys, food, and countless smiles to the West Garfield Park neighborhood for the holidays Wednesday. As CBS 2’s Marissa Parra reported, people waited for more than two hours in their cars for the giveaway, and there were lines that stretched over 15 blocks – dramatically underscoring the need.
The financial system has seen massive inflows of cash, debt, currency, and money into stocks, ETF’s, and passive investments. We are looking at more investors asking which tech stocks to buy in 2021. Money has been finding its way into the stock market but bond funds, despite a huge uptake of negative yielding debt, still pales in comparison to interest in equities.
