Billionaire Ray Dalio Warns America’s Massive Wealth Gap Could Lead To CHAOS!

We are witnessing the Roaring 20’s all over again. The only issue here is that 1929 didn’t end up so well. There were those that were able to dominate in that period but they were few and far between. Most lost what they had, major displacement in every way, monetary devaluation, and great uncertainty. That seems rather likely at this point. And the more the media and those unaware of what they’re doing become sold on the “Permanent plateau” nonsense, the worse it will ultimately be.

This billionaire warns that America’s massive wealth gap could lead to conflict – CNN

This billionaire warns that America’s massive wealth gap could lead to conflict Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of the world’s largest hedge fund, is deeply worried about a divided and profoundly unequal America as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take power.

In pandemic America’s tent cities, a grim future grows darker | Reuters

In pandemic America’s tent cities, a grim future grows darker Nadeen Bender stood outside her home, a tattered two-man tent, surrounded by the re-purposed Amazon Prime boxes she uses to store her life’s belongings. One by one, she checked the cartons to make sure nothing had been stolen in the night.

The craziest, creepiest year for financial markets I’ve seen in half a century

The craziest, creepiest year for financial markets I’ve seen in half a century This is the craziest, creepiest year that I can remember, both in the financial markets and in the real world, in my half-century-plus of writing about business. In the markets, covid-19 touched off a panic that in late March left the S&P 500 down 31% for the year, until the Federal Reserve and Congress rode to the rescue by throwing money at markets, people and businesses.

Who Holds the $1.65 Trillion of Apartment Building Debt amid Eviction Bans and Plunging Occupancy Rates at High Rises? | Wolf Street

Who Holds the $1.65 Trillion of Apartment Building Debt amid Eviction Bans and Plunging Occupancy Rates at High Rises? The mortgage for “2 Cooper Square,” a 15-story luxury apartment tower with 143 units in the NoHo neighborhood of Manhattan, is now over 30 days delinquent, according to the Commercial Observer. In 2010, when the building opened, three-bedroom apartments sported asking rents “as high as $20,000 per month,” gushed the Wall Street Journal at the time.

Nikola’s stock drops after order for 2,500 electric garbage trucks has been cancelled – MarketWatch

Nikola’s stock drops after order for 2,500 electric garbage trucks has been cancelled Shares of Nikola Corp tumbled 10.4% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the electric vehicle maker said it has discontinued its collaboration with Republic Services Inc. on developing garbage trucks, leading to the cancellation of an order for 2,500 trucks.

The economy is dealing with a different issue than the stock market. Stocks in general have been doing very well. Especially tech stocks. Many people are looking for the best tech stocks, technology stocks in 2020. There is considerable investment into risk assets.

